Environics Analytics Reveals Enhanced Tourism Data Suite

VisitorView offers new features to accommodate Canada’s changing tourism landscape

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), Canada’s leading data and analytics company, today released its enhanced behavioural data for tourism. VisitorView empowers marketers and insights analysts with the most comprehensive, accurate, and actionable tourism intelligence available today.

As Canada’s tourism landscape evolves, VisitorView’s powerful new model delivers deeper insights into visitor behaviour to over 4,000 Canadian destinations. These data tell the tourism industry crucial information about their visitors: where they are coming from – domestic, US or international; what the peak travel months are in a region; the areas that experience the highest visitor activity; and the duration of the average visitor’s stay.

All these data can then be paired with PRIZM® and other indicators from EA’s suite of data, to achieve an understanding of a visitor’s demographics, behaviours and values.

Updates and Additions Include:

Enhanced Destination Accuracy – Anonymized cellular network data detects overnight stays with greater precision.



Anonymized cellular network data detects overnight stays with greater precision. Sharper Tourism Filters – Reduced noise from non-tourism movement and redefined trip length thresholds to better identify visitor activity.



Reduced noise from non-tourism movement and redefined trip length thresholds to better identify visitor activity. Seasonal Intelligence – New “Season” dimensions spotlight key trends such as summer and winter travel.

New “Season” dimensions spotlight key trends such as summer and winter travel. Updated Canadian Population Model – A rolling 6-month lookback for home assignment, as well as a 3-week trip length limit.



A rolling 6-month lookback for home assignment, as well as a 3-week trip length limit. Aligned Methodologies – Consistent modeling across domestic, U.S., and international visitors enables seamless comparisons.



Consistent modeling across domestic, U.S., and international visitors enables seamless comparisons. Enhanced Geographic Detail for Destinations – Census Subdivisions (CSD), Census Metropolitan Areas (CMA), Census Divisions (CD), and custom Client Destinations are now available in addition to provinces and 91 tourism regions.



Tailored Enhancements Across Borders

VisitorView Canada – Aligns with industry standards by defining visitors as those traveling 40+ km from home.



Aligns with industry standards by defining visitors as those traveling 40+ km from home. VisitorView U.S. – Improved origin estimation using two years of Visitor travel Survey data (VTS), resulting in superior trip matching, and integration of vehicle boarding entry data to enhance trip estimates.



Improved origin estimation using two years of Visitor travel Survey data (VTS), resulting in superior trip matching, and integration of vehicle boarding entry data to enhance trip estimates. VisitorView International – Aligns with industry standards by defining visitors as those traveling 40+ km from home.

EA’s new VisitorView tourism suite gives the travel and tourism industry an even more detailed look into how, when, and where people travel, making it an essential tool for businesses to adapt to the constantly changing tourism landscape.

Learn more here: https://environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/data/behavioural/visitorview

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, data collaboration, multichannel media planning, campaign execution and measurement, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology in Canada and is owned by Bell Canada.

Learn more at environicsanalytics.com

Contact: Teresa Sinopoli

Chief Product Officer

Teresa.Sinopoli@environicsanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.