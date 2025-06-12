Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Waco Expands Reach with Broad Vehicle Inventory Across Central Texas

Discover an extensive selection of vehicles at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Waco, now offering even more options for customers across Central Texas.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Waco proudly announces an expanded and refreshed vehicle lineup, now offering an even wider selection of new and used vehicles for sale in Waco, Killeen, and Temple, TX. Known for reliability and customer-first service, the dealership continues to serve as a go-to destination for Central Texas drivers seeking dependable vehicles at competitive prices.From new trucks and SUVs to carefully inspected used cars for sale, Allen Samuels in Waco offers inventory that meets a variety of needs—whether you're commuting, hauling, or accommodating a growing family. Popular models include rugged Ram trucks, versatile Jeep SUVs, and value-driven used vehicles available across Waco, Killeen, and Temple.In addition to a robust inventory, the dealership is home to a state-of-the-art service center. Staffed by factory-certified technicians, the service department handles everything from oil changes and brake service to complex engine repairs. OEM parts are used exclusively for Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram vehicles—ensuring optimal performance and longevity.Customers can also take advantage of convenient online tools, including inventory browsing, service appointment booking, and financing pre-qualification. This user-friendly experience allows shoppers to start their car-buying journey from the comfort of home, making the process efficient and stress-free.As the dealership grows its footprint, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Waco remains committed to offering exceptional service, trusted expertise, and a seamless path to vehicle ownership throughout Central Texas.About Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram WacoLocated at 201 W. LOOP 340, Waco, TX, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Waco proudly serves drivers in Waco, Killeen, and Temple with a wide array of new and used vehicles, expert repair services, and a team focused on personalized care.Mobile Vehicle Service Now Available from Allen Samuels Waco Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Waco has launched Mobile Service to make vehicle care more convenient than ever. Whether you're at home or at work, certified technicians can perform light maintenance, factory recalls, software updates, and select repairs right where you are. No dealership visit required. Contact our service centerContact Information:Address: 201 W. LOOP 340City: WacoState: TexasZip Code: 76712Phone: 254-379-9767Email: mwilliams@asag.netWebsite: www.allensamuelsdodgechryslerjeep.com

