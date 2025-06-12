16th IIICF Opens on 11 June Gathering Over 3,500 International Politicians and Businesspeople to Foster Infrastructure Connectivity

MACAU, June 12 - The opening ceremony of the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition was held on 11 June. Over 3,500 delegates from more than 70 countries and regions, including nearly 70 ministerial-level officials and business and government leaders in the global infrastructure sector, are attending the 16th IIICF. Focusing on hot topics and cutting-edge issues in global infrastructure, such as regional infrastructure integration, energy transition, and intelligent construction, the event is expected to forge a new path toward “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation” in global infrastructure development.

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Sam Hou Fai, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR Zheng Xincong, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Yan Dong (video address), Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR Liu Xianfa, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Tai Kin Ip, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Hainan Province Gu Gang, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Yunnan Province Liu Yong, Vice Chairman of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Yang Yue, and dozens of ministerial-level guests from various countries and regions.

Leading the industry to build consensus and drive international infrastructure co-operation towards a higher-level, more resilient future

Secretary Tai Kin Ip noted that IIICF has advanced the international, specialised, and market-oriented development of Macao’s conventions and exhibitions industry, further enhancing Macao’s role in promoting “Belt and Road” co-operation. Looking ahead, Macao will continue to build on its institutional strengths under the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. It will further develop a high-level platform for opening-up, actively explore key and emerging markets, better integrate with and serve the country’s overall development, and reinforce internal and external connectivity. Through concrete actions, it aims to contribute to and drive China’s modernisation and share the “Macao Chapter” of the “Chinese Story” with the world.

In his video speech, Vice Minister Yan Dong highlighted IIICF’s pivotal role in promoting international infrastructure co-operation. In 2024, China’s turnover from overseas contracted projects exceeded US$160 billion, maintaining a growth rate of over 3%, while newly signed contracts reached a record high of US$267.3 billion. A number of large projects have either been put into operation or are progressing smoothly, becoming iconic projects of the “Belt and Road” connectivity network. He put forward four suggestions for the high-quality development of international infrastructure co-operation: first, to prioritise development and adhere to the principle of mutual benefit; second, to take collaborative actions and uphold openness and inclusiveness; third, to embrace innovation and commit to a green, digital transition; and fourth, to deepen co-operation in industrial and supply chains and pursue synergistic and stable development.

Also, Minister of Transportation of Nigeria Said Ahmed Alkali, Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of China Wang Kang, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Nicaragua Oscar Salvador Mojica Obregón, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Roads and Transport of Kenya Mohamed Abdulkarim Daghar, General Manager of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Ni Zhen, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Enver Iskurt, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Cambodia Ros Vanna, and President of the Confederation of International Contractors’ Associations (CICA) Juan Armando Vicuña Marín, delivered speeches on global infrastructure connectivity, highlighting achievements and future opportunities for win-win collaboration across project transition, financial support, digitalisation, and sustainable development. They also shared the latest industry trends and exchanged insights, together propelling innovation in the global infrastructure industry.

A combination of the forum and exhibition to promote cross-regional exchanges and pragmatic co-operation

More than 250 themed and side activities will be held during the three-day event, including thematic forums, exhibition tours, the Launching Ceremony for Innovative Deliverables, achievement presentations, signing ceremonies, community visits, business meetings, and networking sessions. About 85 exhibitors from Fortune 500 companies, top 250 global contractors (ENR250), leading industry players, and Macao and Hengqin enterprises have gathered at the 8,000-square-metre exhibition venue during the same period. This will help to realise the four platform functions of IIICF – seminars and exchanges, exhibitions and displays, authoritative report releases, and business promotion – and bring global infrastructure co-operation to the next level. It will also play an important role in facilitating “Belt and Road” infrastructure connectivity.

The 16th IIICF, co-organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), continues to be open to the public free of charge today from 11 to 12 June (Wednesday to Thursday). For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.