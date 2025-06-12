Hematologists Set the Stage for Market Disruption as Next-Gen Hemophilia Therapies Gain Traction

New data released from Spherix Global Insights highlights exciting opportunities in both EU and US for launch brands Hympavzi (Pfizer), Alhemo (Novo Nordisk), Qfitlia (Sanofi) and others, along with emerging gene therapies.

EXTON, PA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the hemophilia landscape continues to transform, new research from Spherix Global Insights reveals a market on the cusp of significant evolution driven by innovation, physician receptivity, and an increasingly nuanced approach to patient care. The latest Market Dynamix™: Hemophilia (EU) 2025 report, based on feedback from 160 hematologists across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, illuminates shifting treatment preferences and the widening role for advanced therapeutic options across hemophilia A and B.

The study captures a broadening treatment mindset in a market historically dominated by factor replacement therapies. Although conventional agents have provided stability for many patients, Spherix data highlight an increasingly urgent unmet need, particularly among patients with inhibitors. In fact, patients with inhibitors represent the group for whom hematologists see the greatest opportunity for innovation. Products such as Alhemo (Novo Nordisk) and Qfitlia (Sanofi) are already entering the physician consciousness as promising options, with early prescribing experiences for Alhemo in Germany showing favorable clinical feedback.

Importantly, European hematologists are signaling readiness to embrace novel mechanisms that deliver sustained efficacy and reduce treatment burden. Beyond Alhemo and Hympavzi, there is rising anticipation for agents like Qfitlia and Mim8 (Novo Nordisk). Gene therapy, once seen as aspirational, is becoming a more realistic consideration, especially in hemophilia B where therapeutic alternatives remain limited. CSL Behring’s Hemgenix and BioMarin’s Roctavian are drawing interest, albeit tempered by concerns around cost and long-term outcomes.

Spherix data reveal a market increasingly driven not just by efficacy but by lifestyle alignment and convenience. This reflects a maturation of brand expectations, where baseline efficacy is presumed and differentiation hinges on quality-of-life enhancements. The move away from standard half-life (SHL) and even extended half-life (EHL) products is evident, particularly in hemophilia A, where agents like Hemlibra (Roche/Genentech) and Altuvoct/Altuviiio (Sanofi) are rapidly becoming standard practice.

Underlying these trends is a broader shift in therapeutic philosophy: goals focus less and less on symptom control (which is assumed) while disease modification becomes centrally important, mirroring changes seen in other chronic specialty markets. Hematologists are prepared to make transitions, especially when options can seamlessly accommodate inhibitor development without requiring treatment change.

For Hympavzi, Alhemo, and Qfitlia, upcoming Launch DynamixTM tracking among US hematologists (available June 13th) underlines similar themes, with projected prescribing steadily rising for these novel agents. Additional metrics included in launch tracking include impact of product features and manufacturer programs on prescribing, assessment of likely patient groups for initial product trialing, and perspectives on which brand(s) are likely displaced by newer market entrants.

Ultimately, as the treatment paradigm continues to evolve, biopharma stakeholders seeking success in the hemophilia space will need to align not only with clinical outcomes but also with patient-centric attributes now prioritized in physician decision-making.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

Sarah Hendry, Hematology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 sarah.hendry@spherixglobalinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.