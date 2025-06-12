PAIRMiner Launches Cloud Mining Platform with Daily Payouts for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Users receive $150 in free computing credits to start mining with no hardware or technical setup required

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As investor interest in digital assets remains strong in 2025, PAIRMiner has officially launched its international cloud mining platform , offering flexible, short-term mining contracts for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). Designed to lower the barriers to entry for individuals exploring cryptocurrency income opportunities, PAIRMiner allows users to begin mining without needing to purchase or maintain physical hardware.

The platform provides users with instant access to mining services through a browser or mobile device. Upon registration, new users receive $150 in complimentary computing power to explore the mining process risk-free.

“Our goal is to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible, especially for individuals who are new to the space or seeking passive crypto income without complex setup,” said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner. “By offering a legally operated and globally connected infrastructure, we aim to create a transparent and approachable entry point into digital asset participation.”

PAIRMiner was established in the UK in 2009 and currently partners with data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia to provide a stable mining environment. The platform utilizes top-tier ASIC hardware, including models from Bitmain and iPollo, and features real-time income tracking, automatic daily settlements, and fast withdrawals in BTC or USDT.

Getting Started: Three Simple Steps

Users can begin mining in just a few minutes:

1. Register at https://pairminer.org/ to receive $150 in free computing power



2. Choose a mining contract based on personal budget and goals





Contract earnings and their rapid settlement.

3. Start mining and monitor earnings through a real-time dashboard



In addition to individual contracts, PAIRMiner also features a multi-level referral program that rewards users for introducing new participants to the platform.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner is a UK-based cloud mining service provider offering access to secure, short-term mining contracts across major cryptocurrencies. The company works with internationally distributed data centers and deploys high-performance mining hardware to support its global user base. PAIRMiner focuses on delivering a transparent, low-barrier mining experience for users at all levels of technical expertise.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

agnes@pairminer.org

https://pairminer.org/

