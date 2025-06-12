Stoller Wine Group Acquires Elouan from Copper Cane

The move signals strategic growth in Stoller’s portfolio, positioning as a leader in the Oregon category with expanded national reach

Dayton, Oregon, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoller Wine Group, one of Oregon’s most respected and forward-thinking wine companies, is proud to announce its acquisition of the Elouan brand from Copper Cane Wines & Provisions. The addition marks a significant milestone in solidifying the Stoller Wine Group as a powerhouse Oregon producer at 300,000 cases and substantially expands the distribution footprint across the country in both on- and off-premise channels.

Founded in 1993 by Oregon native and visionary Bill Stoller, Stoller Wine Group has earned a reputation as a dynamic, values-driven organization anchored in sustainability, integrity, and a 200-year commitment to the community. Under the strategic leadership of President Gary Mortensen, the company has steadily expanded its portfolio, national footprint, and top-tier talent while staying true to its core mission: produce wines of exceptional quality that reflect the character of Oregon’s diverse growing regions. The addition of Elouan complements a robust portfolio that includes Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, Chemistry, Stoller Swing, and History.

Originally launched by Copper Cane, Elouan was created to highlight the character of Oregon Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in a vibrant, fruit-forward style that has quickly gained a dedicated national following.

“Elouan is the No. 3 selling Pinot Noir from Oregon across the country, and we are excited about how it will enhance our overall portfolio by leveraging their existing network to get our world-class wines into the hands of consumers,” said Gary Mortensen, president of Stoller Wine Group. “We are excited to welcome this wonderful brand and its loyal fans into our ecosystem and, rightfully, make it an Oregon icon by producing it here in the state.”

With an emphasis on showcasing Oregon’s dynamic landscapes through expressive winemaking, Elouan’s transition into the Stoller Wine Group portfolio ensures the brand will continue to thrive—backed by a deeply rooted team dedicated to responsible growth and generational sustainability.

About Stoller Wine Group



The Stoller Wine Group has earned a reputation as one of Oregon's most dynamic family of wineries by thinking and acting differently than our peers. Our success begins with Founder and Proprietor, Bill Stoller, a native of Dayton, Oregon, whose vision is to build a company that will last for 200 years.

Founded in 1993, our collection of family-owned brands includes Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, Chemistry, Stoller Swing, History, and Canned Oregon. We take pride in our B Corp, LIVE, and Salmon-Safe certifications, knowing that we back our values with actions when it comes to our commitment to our land, wines, and community. With every step forward, we are building a lasting impact on the wine industry and the world. Home to the world’s first LEED Gold certified winery, our dedication has led us to be perennially honored as one of Oregon's most admired companies by the Portland Business Journal, 10Best Tasting Rooms by the USA Today Reader’s Choice, and 2023 & 2024 Top Work Places recipient by The Oregonian.

For more information and our commitment to crafting world-class wines sustainably, please visit our website at stollerwinegroup.com.

