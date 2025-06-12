DIMO Japan Launches To Strengthen Car Connectivity with Regional Automakers

DIMO to assist automakers in accelerating connected experiences ranging from AI and diagnostics to gamification

Japan offers one of the world’s most advanced automotive markets, producing about 10% of all vehicles, and is a critical geography for enterprise adoption of car connectivity

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIMO , in partnership with HAKUHODO KEY3 , today announced the establishment of the joint venture DIMO Japan . The initiative aims to expedite partnerships with key automakers in the region, helping them to deliver cutting-edge connected vehicle experiences to meet consumer demands and revenue potential.

DIMO Japan is being launched in response to a clear need to scale and improve connectivity interfacing and infrastructure for drivers, automakers, and service providers. Automakers have invested heavily in connected vehicles in recent years; however, data infrastructure stands out as one of the critical challenges facing the sector, particularly regarding how data is connected, stored, and shared. In addition, as data privacy regulation is tightening across key markets, developing such infrastructure in-house is growing increasingly unpredictable and costly.

With DIMO’s solution, regional automakers can manage data storage, user privacy policies, consent management, and data APIs on their own infrastructure – solving key pain points around privacy concerns and high development costs. These DIMO differentiators will lower the barrier to entry for enterprises and developers seeking to deploy advanced features such as real-time diagnostics, usage-based insurance, and location-based digital experiences, which consumers are increasingly demanding to enhance their driving experience.

Through this joint venture, DIMO is expanding its industry-leading platform to one of the world’s top automotive markets, as Japan currently produces close to 10% of all vehicles worldwide , including from top automaker Toyota. In addition, the connected and software-defined vehicles (SDV) market is projected to grow from over $200 billion in 2024 to over $1 trillion by 2030 , making it imperative for Japanese automotive brands to put in place advanced connectivity infrastructure that is secure, private, and hospitable to both in-house and third-party development. DIMO Japan is committed to supporting automakers to realize the revenue potential tied to connectivity.

DIMO Japan is led by CEO Ryo Hayashi , who began his career in the telecommunications industry and has since gained extensive experience launching new businesses across a variety of sectors, including the internet and automotive industries. He has held executive positions at both domestic and international companies, including IDOM, viagogo, and Nextag.

“Japan remains an integral part of the global market, with key automakers, Tier 1 suppliers and mobility innovators all concentrated in the country. However, progress still needs to be made in scaling connectivity for locally-produced vehicles and offering next-generation software services to drivers of those vehicles,” remarked Mr. Hayashi. "Our immediate focus is to expand the DIMO platform and allow local companies to integrate with it, as well as lowering the infrastructure hurdles for automakers, service partners and third-party developers to build and innovate through DIMO."

DIMO’s expansion into the Japanese market is the next step in the company’s growth trajectory and mission to build a global platform facilitating the use of connected-car features and applications. Over 180,000 vehicles are currently connected to DIMO.

"We hear from automakers about the demand for their data, we hear from users about their desire for new connected products and services, and we hear from enterprises about their interest in building new experiences like smart city projects, AI agents, and gamification,” said Alex Rawitz, Co-Founder of DIMO. “DIMO Japan will provide the infrastructure necessary to make these experiences possible.”

To facilitate the establishment of DIMO Japan, the DIMO Foundation is holding a community vote on June 16th, 2025 to approve a contribution of $500,000 USDT and 4,000,000 DIMO tokens, subject to milestone-based disbursements and lockup schedules, in exchange for up to 33% equity ownership in the entity.

To learn more about DIMO Japan, please visit: https://dimojapan.com/

About DIMO

DIMO is transforming vehicle ownership by putting drivers in control of their data. Its privacy-first, AI-integrated platform connects drivers, automakers, and developers to accelerate connected vehicle innovation while ensuring drivers retain full ownership of their information. Through the DIMO Mobile app, drivers gain real-time insights to improve vehicle performance, maximize savings on maintenance, and access a growing suite of marketplace applications while earning rewards in DIMO tokens. It was founded in 2021 by automotive and fintech veterans from ConsenSys, Vroom, GM, Volkswagen, Aeris, and Chainalysis. Please visit us on X and LinkedIn .

About HAKUHODO KEY3

HAKUHODO KEY3 is a web3 business production company founded in December 2022 by Hakuhodo Inc. and Sota Watanabe, CEO of Startale Labs Japan. With a focus on “consumer-driven thinking” and “creativity,” they aim to create world-first web3 services. By collaborating with their partner companies, they are committed to building a society where more people can seamlessly participate in the web3 ecosystem.

