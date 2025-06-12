Fleetio Awards Automotive Service Excellence Scholarships to Advance Careers in Fleet Maintenance

Annual scholarship offers support for maintenance technicians to achieve professional growth and strengthen the future of fleet optimization

BIRMINGHAM, AL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Automotive Service Professionals Day, Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization platform, announced the recipients of its first Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Scholarship program. Technicians play an essential role in maintaining high standards for the service industry, ensuring the safety, reliability and performance of the vehicles millions of people rely on every day. These scholarships were created to empower deserving students and automotive technicians, validating their skills and expertise against industry-defined standards.

The fleet service industry is currently facing a 30–40% annual turnover rate. This poses a significant challenge for retaining skilled technicians, largely attributed to insufficient onboarding processes and a lack of structured, ongoing mentorship. To help close the growing talent gap, the ASE Scholarship Program directly invests in technician development, equipping them with the tools, resources and support needed to overcome broader industry hurdles. By enhancing earning potential and creating clear pathways for growth, the program helps technicians build lasting, rewarding careers in the automotive field.

The ASE Scholarship grand prize winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship to cover the registration and testing fees for three ASE professional-level Certification tests, plus funds for tool upgrades or other essential supplies. This comprehensive support promotes continued professional growth, underscoring the vital role skilled technicians play in driving the success and sustainability of the automotive industry.

The 2025 Fleetio ASE Scholarship Grand Prize Winner is:

Michael Hairston, Life Ride

“I am most honored to be a recipient of this scholarship and extend my sincere gratitude to Fleetio for their generous support of my continued education and professional development,” said Michael Hairston at Life Ride. “This financial assistance will be invaluable as I continue to advance my career as a maintenance technician at Life Ride.”

The ASE Scholarship runner-up winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to cover the registration and testing fees for three ASE professional-level Certification tests, plus funds for tool upgrades or other essential supplies.

The 2025 Fleetio ASE Scholarship Runner-ups are:

Alex Palma, Quarry Management

Andrew Cureton, AAA Oregon/Idaho

Angel Gonzalez, General Pavement Management

Chase Statter, Student Nominee, redbox+ Dumpsters

Katherine Daniel, St. Johns County School District

"We are proud to partner with Fleetio to support deserving technicians in earning their industry credentials and building their expertise," said Dave Johnson, President/CEO at ASE. "Especially during a time where qualified technician shortages are impacting the fleet industry, we are grateful for Fleetio's dedication to investing in technician development."

For more details about the ASE scholarship, visit www.fleetio.com/lp/ase-scholarship

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company supports over 1 million vehicles on its platform, including more than 7,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

