Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2025 StreamTV Awards Winners

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the winners for the StreamTV Awards - the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado.

Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “This year’s competition was more exciting than ever. Winners stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships. Congratulations to the leaders and companies who are shaping the future of the streaming industry.”

The 2025 winners:

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video

Emerging Leaders Class of 2025

Andrew Kerson Fubo

David Kinrich, Roku

Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach

Emily Mosbacher, Philo

Erik Bortz, Xumo

Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions

James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio

Laura Resnick, CBS Sports

Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics

Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV

FAST Channel of the Year

MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment

Innovation in Advertising

Xumo Advertising Management Solution

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency

Innovation in Monetization

The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc.

Innovation in User Experience

Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV

Marketing Executive of the Year

Fern Feistel, Xumo

Streaming Platform of the Year

Freely

StreamTV Impact Award

Freely

Technology Executive of the Year

Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming

StreamTV Creator of the Year Award

Trey Kennedy

The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a market and expo - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

