Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2025 StreamTV Awards Winners
DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show, the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today announces the winners for the StreamTV Awards - the ultimate celebration of the visionaries and trailblazers transforming the streaming industry. StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado.
Kevin Gray, Founder, StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “This year’s competition was more exciting than ever. Winners stood out for their bold innovation, unmatched audience engagement, sharp strategic thinking, revenue growth, and game-changing partnerships. Congratulations to the leaders and companies who are shaping the future of the streaming industry.”
The 2025 winners:
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year
- Charlie Neiman, Amazon Prime Video
Emerging Leaders Class of 2025
- Andrew Kerson Fubo
- David Kinrich, Roku
- Marc Forman, Spectrum Reach
- Emily Mosbacher, Philo
- Erik Bortz, Xumo
- Ioanna Protogiannis, LG Ad Solutions
- James Patrick, OTT Studio and Sports Studio
- Laura Resnick, CBS Sports
- Garrett Winkler, LG Electronics
- Sebastian Quinn, Atmosphere TV
FAST Channel of the Year
- MTRSPT1: The Pinnacle of FAST Motorsports Entertainment
Innovation in Advertising
- Xumo Advertising Management Solution
Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution
- Schedule Automator: Dynamic creation and optimization of every schedule element by Frequency
Innovation in Monetization
- The Evergent End-to-End Monetization Platform by Evergent Technologies, Inc.
Innovation in User Experience
- Fallout Global Fan Premiere by LCDigital
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Bird Ballparks by DIRECTV
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Fern Feistel, Xumo
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Freely
StreamTV Impact Award
- Freely
Technology Executive of the Year
- Vibol Hou, Paramount Streaming
StreamTV Creator of the Year Award
- Trey Kennedy
The judging panel included experts from the streaming television industry.
