Circana Finds Restaurant Loyalty Members Visit 20 Brands Annually, Same as Nonmembers

While loyalty members are valuable drivers of traffic and engagement, new research challenges assumptions about brand exclusivity

Chicago, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today released new research revealing that restaurant loyalty members visit 20 unique restaurant chains in a year, just as many as nonmembers. Based on an analysis of longitudinal receipt data from four of the largest loyalty programs in the United States, this finding challenges the assumption that loyalty program enrollment translates to brand exclusivity.

While loyalty members engage with multiple restaurant brands, they continue to represent a highly valuable segment for traffic growth. These consumers are heavier users of restaurants overall, making 22% more visits per year than nonmembers. While they don’t visit single brands exclusively, they frequent brands they’re enrolled in at twice the rate of nonmembers, allocating 8% of their total restaurant visits to that brand, compared to just 4% among nonmembers.

The research also highlights the sustained momentum of loyalty program usage. Loyalty traffic doubled from 2019 to 2024, and loyalty members now represent 39% of total restaurant visits. Loyalty traffic increased by 5% last year alone, even as overall restaurant traffic declined by 2%. At leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains, loyalty members account for half, or more, of total visits.

“Loyalty programs remain a winning strategy and have been one of the few consistently effective ways to build restaurant traffic since 2019,” said Tim Fires, president of Global Foodservice at Circana. “However, enrollment gains alone do not guarantee success. Restaurants must make meaningful personal connections and create moments of surprise throughout the year.”

The rise in loyalty traffic underscores the lasting importance of these programs for restaurant operators. Loyalty programs not only help capture a greater share of visits but also generate valuable insights into guest behavior and preferences. When paired with syndicated industry and demographic data, restaurants gain the full picture, understanding how they compare to the broader market and what truly drives customer decision-making.

As loyalty program adoption grows, brands must continue investing in multi-channel engagement strategies that extend beyond the app. The app isn’t the strategy—it’s one touchpoint in a larger experience that should include tailored promotions, exclusive content, and moments of delight. The restaurant industry thrives on experiences, and a loyalty program should reflect the same sense of hospitality, connection, and delight that guests feel when they visit in person.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

Media Contact

Shelley Hughes

shelley.hughes@circana.com

312-731-1782

Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782 Shelley.Hughes@Circana.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.