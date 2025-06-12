Strivacity and SDG Partner to Accelerate Modern, Secure Customer Identity Solutions

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a recognized leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), and SDG Corporation, a premier provider of cybersecurity advisory, transformation, and managed services, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations modernize and simplify how they manage customer identities and access across digital channels.

Enterprises today are increasingly burdened by outdated login systems that frustrate users, lead to high abandonment rates, and introduce compliance complexity. By joining forces, Strivacity and SDG aim to eliminate these challenges through a powerful combination of low-code CIAM technology and proven implementation expertise, enabling secure, seamless sign-in experiences that drive user engagement and accelerate time to value.

“This partnership is about eliminating the friction that stands between a brand and their customers,” said TJ Carnegie, Chief Revenue Officer at SDG. “Strivacity’s platform enables our clients to roll out secure, compliant sign-ins without months of custom code, improving experience and reducing risk at the same time.”

Where Security Meets Usability: Modern Identity, Delivered

The collaboration pairs Strivacity’s award-winning CIAM platform with SDG’s deep cybersecurity and identity deployment expertise to help clients:

Accelerate go-live timelines through a low-code, cloud-native solution

through a low-code, cloud-native solution Enhance user experience with modern, intuitive sign-in and registration flows

with modern, intuitive sign-in and registration flows Strengthen security and compliance without added engineering burden

without added engineering burden Gain real-time insights to optimize customer conversion and reduce fraud

Strivacity was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2024 for its all-in-one platform that includes registration, identity verification, adaptive access, consent management, fraud detection, and user analytics—all through a unified dashboard that empowers both business and security teams.

“Many organizations are stuck with outdated or overbuilt identity systems that frustrate users and drain engineering resources,” said Doug Popik, VP Worldwide Sales at Strivacity. “By partnering with SDG, we’re helping customers replace that complexity with a faster, simpler way to go live and grow. Whether it’s reducing friction at sign-up, reducing fraud, or increasing customer retention, we make it easier to deliver results.”

This partnership comes at a critical time, as enterprises face growing pressure to deliver secure, privacy-compliant digital experiences in line with evolving data residency and regulatory requirements.

About Strivacity

Strivacity makes customer sign-ins effortless and secure. Its CIAM platform helps enterprises deliver fast, seamless login and registration experiences with 80% less code—and without compromising on security, privacy, or compliance. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions, Q4 2024, Strivacity is trusted by global brands in highly regulated industries. Learn more at www.strivacity.com

About SDG

With more than 30 years of experience partnering with global enterprises on complex business and IT initiatives, SDG is a trusted provider of advisory, transformation, and managed services. The firm empowers organizations to strengthen cyber resilience by integrating AI into identity, threat, and risk management solutions that protect digital assets and deliver measurable business value. Learn more at www.sdgc.com.

