PubMatic and Classify Revolutionize Contextual Advertising with ContentGraph™ Integration

AI-Native Technology Delivers Hyper-Precise URL-Level Segments on One of the Largest SSPs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company shaping the future of digital advertising’s supply chain, today announced a partnership with Classify , the AI-native platform revolutionizing digital advertising through deep semantic classification and precise contextual targeting.

Classify's ContentGraph™ is an AI-powered content intelligence platform that delivers hyper-precise URL-level contextual segments, exceeding the limitations of traditional adtech. This technology is now integrated into PubMatic, which operates one of the largest SSPs, enabling the creation of granular contextual segments and PMP Deal IDs that can be pointed toward any DSP, ultimately enhancing PubMatic and any DSP users' ability to reach the most relevant content in a privacy-safe manner. Demonstrating the power of ContentGraph™, one agency saw a remarkable 35X increase in click-through rate (CTR) by adding Classify to their campaigns.

“At PubMatic, we acknowledge the critical role of digital advertising in maintaining a vibrant open internet. And we are committed to driving the next era of programmatic innovation by empowering our partners with scalable, privacy-first technology that delivers measurable outcomes. As a leading independent platform, we believe in enabling our clients to maximize the value of their digital advertising investments across every channel and format with best-in-class tools and technology,” said Howard Luks, VP of Audience Solutions at PubMatic. “Integrating Classify’s ContentGraph™ into our platform accelerates our vision for a more addressable, transparent and effective open internet, equipping our partners with the most advanced contextual targeting capabilities available, ensuring they can reach the right audiences with precision in a privacy-compliant environment.”

"We're excited to partner with PubMatic on this game-changing integration. As one of the largest SSPs to integrate our AI-powered content intelligence platform, PubMatic is making it incredibly easy for publishers and advertisers to create precise contextual segments and PMP Deal IDs directly through their platform,” said Brendan Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Classify. “This partnership removes the complexity from contextual advertising and delivers the privacy-first, highly accurate solution the industry needs. It's a big step forward for smarter, more relevant advertising.”

Advertisers can improve targeting using standard IAB segments, custom seasonal summer and upcoming fall segments available in the marketplace. For unique needs, advertisers can also request bespoke segments from Classify.

About Classify

Classify aims to make the world’s content searchable, organized, and monetizable in a privacy safe way. The company revolutionizes adtech with AI-native, data-wrapped services offering high-margin contextual segments for advertisers and deep content classification for publishers. Classify's AI-native ContentGraph™ engine uses deep comprehension and lookalike modeling for advanced content classification and curation. This enables rapid creation of precise URL-level contextual segments by classifying extensive web content and product pages, integrating into a major SSP, and achieving leading industry results. Classify is well-positioned for rapid growth. The company is led by a team of adtech and AI/ML experts with professional backgrounds from leading media and advertising companies, including Brendan Norman, Nick Ross, Ph.D., Rory Partalis, and Michael Misiewicz and enables advertisers to reach engaged audiences with relevant ads while addressing brand safety and overcoming traditional targeting limitations. For more information, please visit, tryclassify.com .

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetisation by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain. www.pubmatic.com

