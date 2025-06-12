RadioMedix Debuts Proprietary bench top ²¹²Pb Generator to Support Targeted Alpha Therapy Development

New bench top ²¹²Pb generator to expand clinical-grade isotope supply for targeted alpha therapy research and development

HOUSTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and cancer therapy, today announced the launch of RAHA-100, its proprietary, bench top generator technology designed to streamline the production of on-demand supply of ²¹²Pb (Lead-212) isotope for research and clinical development of targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceuticals.

“Overcoming isotope supply limitations is essential to unlocking the full potential of targeted alpha therapy,” said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix. “The RAHA-100 generator represents a transformative step in making ²¹²Pb more accessible, enabling researchers to explore novel applications and helping us accelerate the development of TAT radiopharmaceuticals. We believe this technology will democratize availability of ²¹²Pb and play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, ultimately broadening access to effective treatment options for more patients.”

Leveraging its advanced radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, RadioMedix has engineered RAHA-100 to provide a scalable, user friendly, and clinically adaptable source of ²¹²Pb, an alpha-emitting isotope with growing relevance in targeted alpha therapy. In contrast to earlier-generation systems requiring highly specialized facilities, the platform integrates a fully automated process, multiple high-activity modular columns, and downstream proprietary purification steps to support consistent and efficient isotope production within a compact unit.

²¹²Pb offers several potential advantages over conventional beta-emitting isotopes, including a shorter half-life and an alpha-emitting profile that may enable more selective tumor cell destruction while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. RAHA-100 has the potential to enable more seamless integration of ²¹²Pb into targeted radioligand therapeutic programs whose pharmacokinetic profiles are well-suited to the isotope’s half-life.

Izabela Tworowska, Ph.D., MS. Pharm, Chief Scientific Officer of RadioMedix, added, “RadioMedix has spent more than two decades at the forefront of radionuclide therapy, combining state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing, advanced isotope production capabilities, and deep regulatory expertise. The launch of RAHA-100 reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing precision nuclear medicine and addressing the supply challenges that have historically limited broader clinical adoption of alpha therapies.”

The company will share additional updates at the 2025 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, LA from June 21 – 24, 2025.

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. The Company’s pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. For more information, visit https://radiomedix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

