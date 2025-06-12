NextNRG Partners with $13 Billion Renewable Energy Investor Hudson Sustainable Group to Accelerate U.S. Energy Infrastructure Buildout

Partnership Expands Capital Access to Support Development of Solar, Battery, Microgrid, and Wireless EV Charging Projects within NextNRG’s National Pipeline

MIAMI, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy solutions revolutionizing production, management, and delivery with the Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless EV charging, and on-demand mobile fuel, today announced a strategic partnership with Hudson Sustainable Group LLC, one of the most experienced investment firms in global renewable energy and climate infrastructure.

The agreement establishes a framework for NextNRG and Hudson to jointly develop, finance, and deploy a national portfolio of energy assets — including utility-scale solar, battery storage, distributed smart microgrids, wireless EV charging infrastructure, and NextNRG’s proprietary Next Utility Operating System®.

Under the Master Framework Agreement, Hudson will receive priority consideration to fund select projects in NextNRG’s expanding national pipeline. The collaboration also provides NextNRG access to Hudson-led development opportunities in high growth sectors such as fleet electrification, data center power, and municipal energy resiliency.

Hudson Sustainable Group has mobilized and deployed over $13 billion in capital across renewable power, energy efficiency, and clean transport infrastructure and is recognized for its support of scalable, long-term energy transition projects worldwide. Led by CEO Neil Auerbach, a former Goldman Sachs partner, Hudson brings an innovative approach to clean energy finance, having backed global players such as Recurrent Energy, Sunlight Financial, Powermat and Landis + Gyr.

“This partnership with Hudson enhances our ability to scale AI-optimized, distributed energy infrastructure at a time when demand for smarter, more resilient power solutions is accelerating,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. “By aligning innovation with growth capital, we believe we’re well positioned to drive project execution, strengthen our commercial pipeline and advance the deployment of next-generation systems that can reduce cost, improve reliability, and support the evolving energy needs of both today and tomorrow.”

“We are excited to partner with NextNRG,” said Neil Auerbach, Founder and CEO of Hudson Sustainable Group. “Michael is a pioneer in EV charging, and a seasoned entrepreneur. The technology under the hood at NextNRG is breathtaking in its scope and potential. We look forward to assisting the company in monetizing both its IP and downstream portfolios.”

Execution of individual project financings and terms will be subject to final due diligence, mutual agreement, and completion of definitive documentation.

About Hudson Sustainable Group

Hudson Sustainable Group LLC is a private equity firm dedicated to investing in sustainable investments in the energy transition and the built environment. Founded in 2007, Hudson has a long-standing focus on investing in the dynamic sectors of the sustainable economy, including renewable power, energy efficiency, energy storage, sustainable transportation, and sustainable real estate. For more information, visit www.hudsonsustainable.com.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities’ energy management as efficient as possible; and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division and Shell Oil’s trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, providing fuel delivery while advancing efficient energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG’s innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

To find out more visit: www.nextnrg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

