Gaia to Host Visionary Dr. Ibrahim Karim for Live Event on BioGeometry® — A Consciousness Technology for the Modern World

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, today announced “BioGeometry with Dr. Ibrahim Karim,” a two-day immersive event taking place June 21–22 at the GaiaSphere Event Center in Boulder, Colorado.

In a rare U.S. appearance, internationally acclaimed scientist and BioGeometry founder Dr. Karim will introduce participants to a groundbreaking fusion of ancient Egyptian wisdom and modern physics. He’ll explore how subtle energies, which shape up to 98% of our reality yet remain largely unseen, can be harnessed to enhance balance, clarity, and well-being in everyday life. Dr. Karim’s methodology has been officially implemented in Switzerland to neutralize electromagnetic pollution in schools and municipalities — earning BioGeometry global recognition as a functional technology for environmental coherence and human well-being.

“This is the elevated content we are proud to provide for the Gaia community,” said Kiersten Medvedich, President of Gaia. “Welcoming Dr. Karim from Egypt for an intimate, in-person gathering with our community and extending his work globally through Gaia+, reflects our mission to make transformational tools both immersive and accessible. Hosted at the GaiaSphere Event Center, our premier venue for live engagement, this event highlights our ongoing commitment to community-driven experiences, immersive personal growth, and consciously curated content.”

The event is part of Gaia’s expanded Gaia+ offering, a premium membership tier that provides exclusive access to livestreamed events, guided programs, and on-demand transformational content from global leaders in wellness, science, and spirituality.

About Dr. Ibrahim Karim

Dr. Ibrahim Karim is the founder of BioGeometry®, a groundbreaking science introducing a practical method to balance invisible energy fields and bring harmony to our environments, bodies, and technologies.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

