Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference being held June 24-26, 2025.

Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Shannon are scheduled to host on-site one-one-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the event.

15th Annual ROTH London Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025 – Thursday, June 26, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Hamilton Place, London, UK

Format: In-person 1x1 and Small Group Investor Meetings

Attendees: Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer

For more information about the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeland management, please contact your ROTH representative or email your request to LAKE@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts

Lakeland Fire + Safety

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

Chief Financial Officer

rdshannon@lakeland.com

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

LAKE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

