Predictive Oncology Develops Functional 3D Organoid Models Exclusively for Labcorp

Models provide highly relevant species-specific data, predict in vivo drug clearance/transport, and support preclinical analysis of cancer therapies

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, announced today the company has successfully developed 3D organoid models exclusively for Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.

As part of an ongoing agreement, Predictive Oncology recently developed two distinct and unique 3D liver toxicity models exclusively for Labcorp, including a human and rat model. Both models represent the liver microenvironment and can be used for the evaluation of both drug metabolism and liver toxicity related to drugs.

“The intention of these 3D organoid models is to enable the prediction of in vivo drug clearance, drug transport and hepatotoxicity related to drugs,” said Dr. Arlette Uihlein, Senior Vice President Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery for Predictive Oncology. “These models provide highly relevant, species-specific data based on their physiologic hepatic microenvironments while also capturing hepatic cellular heterogeneity.”

These and other 3D organoid models developed by Predictive Oncology substantially complement its AI-driven 2D platform and 3D spheroids, which utilize human tumor samples to accelerate drug discovery and identify relevant biomarkers across thousands of patients. The platform relies on Predictive Oncology’s vast biobank of over 150,000 frozen tumor samples.

"Labcorp is committed to developing and using new approach methodologies (NAMs) in preclinical studies. These models show great promise to enable more rapid evaluation of new potential medicines and help accelerate their availability to patients,” said John Kendrick, Ph.D., NAMs scientific strategy lead at Labcorp. "With this foundation in place, Labcorp will consider expanding this work into other species to support wider preclinical analyses and translate between animal and human models for these new alternative approaches.”

According to Grand View Research, with the growing investment in personalized medicine and biotechnology, organoid-based platforms are key drivers to disrupting healthcare, accelerating drug development, reducing reliance on animal models, and paving the way for next-generation therapeutic solutions. Organoids are transforming disease modeling, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine, offering cost-effective and high-fidelity alternatives to traditional research methods.

The functional 3D organoid models developed for Labcorp with specialized matrices and media supplements provide insights into cancer therapeutic behavior in patients. Data sets demonstrating optimal liver morphology and function were generated, including cell junction formation (ZO-1 staining); transferrin staining within hepatocytes; DCFDA staining for hepatotoxicity measurements; canalicular structure visualization; and cell viability confirmation (up to 14 days).

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements reflect Predictive Oncology’s current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Predictive Oncology’s operations and the investments Predictive Oncology makes. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Predictive Oncology’s actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Predictive Oncology’s filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, Predictive Oncology disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Predictive Oncology does not give any assurance that Predictive Oncology will achieve its expectations described in this press release.

