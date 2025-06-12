Fresh & Innovative Featured Winners In 2025 Mindful Awards Program Announced

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced the slate of featured winners in its 7th annual awards program.

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“Mindful companies and brands are taking action in a positive direction for both people and the planet. From transparency to consumers to creating healthier products, what consumers demand and purchase is setting all of us up for the future. More and more consumers are seeking products that can address everything from mental health to nutrition, and self-care,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “In today’s dynamic CPG landscape, being a genuinely conscious company requires dedication, innovation, and relentless effort. This years’ group of winners exemplify those qualities and truly deserve the recognition they have earned. We are proud to highlight and celebrate this year’s 2025 Mindful Award winners.”

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

The 2025 Featured Winners include:

Beverage

Cold Brew Coffee Product of the Year: High Brew Coffee

Drinkable Yogurt Product of the Year: Chobani

Milk Product of the Year: Táche

Overall Beverage Product of the Year: Key

Shot Product of the Year: So Good So You

Water Product of the Year: Lemon Perfect

Snacks

Chocolate Snack Product of the Year: Whims Delights

Crackers Product of the Year: Mary's Gone Crackers

Ice Cream Product of the Year: Dr. Bombay Foods

Jerky Product of the Year: Responsible Foods

Overall Plant Based Snack Product of the Year: SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips

Snack Innovation of the Year: Volpi Foods



Food

Burger Product of the Year: Verde Farms

Egg Product of the Year: Pete & Gerry

Frozen Breakfast Product of the Year: Daily Harvest

Salad Dressing Product of the Year: Mooney Farms

Sauces, Dessert Product of the Year: Sunday Night Foods



Supplements

Mushroom Powder Product of the Year: NOVA

Probiotic Product of the Year: Lovebug

Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots

Sleep Product of the Year: WishGarden Herbs Sleepy Nights & Fresh Mornings

Sports Nutrition Product of the Year: Edible Garden’s Kick. Sports Nutrition

Wellness Product of the Year: ARMA

Kids Vitamin of the Year: GreenPeach

Home

Cleaning Product of the Year: Better Than Clean™ by Sensitive Home®

Kitchen Cleaning Product of the Year: HeyBamboo

Laundry Detergent Product of the year: Dropps

Water Filtration Product of the Year: Rorra

Personal Care

Deodorant Product of the Year: CRYSTAL

Facial Cleanser Product of the Year: NOW® Solutions Gentle Balance Cream Cleanser

Flossing Product of the Year: Penguin Pip

Hair Care Product of the Year: W.S. Badger Company

Leadership

Mindful Company of the Year: Niman Ranch

Regenerative Product of the Year: Apricot Lane Farms

Upcycled Product of the Year: The Foraging Fox

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

