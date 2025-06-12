Allredi Signs Partnership with GMA Garnet Group to Expand its Distribution Network

HOUSTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allredi, a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors, announced today that it entered into a partnership with GMA Garnet Group (“GMA”) providing Allredi with access to GMA’s extensive abrasive product line across its supply chain throughout the U.S. and Canada. Allredi is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, and Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlotte, NC.

Allredi supplies garnet abrasives to end users for the maintenance, cleaning and repair of large steel structures in the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors. GMA provides garnet abrasives for use in blasting steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and glass, with operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East.

“GMA produces a quality, high performance garnet abrasive, and we are excited to partner with them to better serve our customers,” said Allredi CEO Kevin Bourbonnais. “Our agreement with GMA provides Allredi with new access to a large, consistent volume of quality garnet processed in the U.S. With GMA’s processing facilities in Texas, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, we believe we can effectively serve customers throughout the U.S. and Canada, expanding beyond our previous Gulf-centric approach to Garnet distribution.”

GMA manages the end-to-end supply chain, from sourcing to processing to international distribution, and reprocessing. With a long history of sustainable mining, GMA is focused on energy-efficient processing and reductions in landfill.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Allredi, which expands our geographic reach across North America,” said Scot Cummins, Regional Sales Director at GMA Americas. “In particular, this will offer us an opportunity to increase our presence across Canada. Allredi’s strong distribution network and customer relationships make them a great fit for delivering GMA’s high-performance garnet to more end users. This partnership also supports our commitment to help customers reduce abrasive waste through initiatives like the Garnet Return Program.”



To learn more about GMA Garnet Group, visit www.gmagarnet.com.

About Allredi

Allredi is a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors primarily in the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, TX with 24 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Please visit www.allredi-us.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business services, industrials, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. www.ridgemontep.com.

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.