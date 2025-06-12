DiagnaMed Appoints John Karagiannidis as President & CEO; Fabio Chianelli Transitions to Director Role Strengthening Strategic Partnership with QIMC to Accelerate Natural Hydrogen Development in Ontario

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. ("”DiagnaMed” or “DMED") (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies, today announced the appointment of John Karagiannidis as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Fabio Chianelli, who is stepping down from his executive positions but will remain actively involved as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Karagiannidis In his continued role as President and CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC"), will strengthen strategic collaboration and operational alignment between both organizations. His extensive experience in natural hydrogen exploration, strategic project development, and successful commercialization of innovative technologies uniquely positions him to accelerate DiagnaMed's growth initiatives in Ontario’s emerging hydrogen sector while maintaining his leadership responsibilities at QIMC.

“John’s leadership brings an invaluable synergy between DiagnaMed and QIMC," said Fabio Chianelli. "His extensive experience and dual leadership roles will greatly accelerate DiagnaMed’s capabilities in exploration, technology deployment, and stakeholder collaboration."

The Ontario government has recently announced a significant expansion of its hydrogen energy initiatives, focused on delivering affordable, secure, and clean energy solutions to power new housing developments and drive sustainable economic growth. Hydrogen has been identified as a critical component of Ontario’s integrated energy strategy, with an additional $30 million allocated through the Hydrogen Innovation Fund to support grid integration and sector-specific hydrogen applications. This strategic direction aligns with industry forecasts projecting a robust hydrogen economy capable of creating up to 135,000 Canadian jobs. DiagnaMed (DMED), in collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), will leverage on their combined proprietary technological capabilities and strategic partnership to become key contributors in Ontario’s accelerating clean natural hydrogen sector, thus supporting the province’s energy security and long-term sustainability objectives.

Strategic Highlights:

Leadership Transition: John Karagiannidis appointed President & CEO of DiagnaMed while maintaining his role as President & CEO of QIMC. Fabio Chianelli transitions to Board Director.

Enhanced Collaboration: DiagnaMed and QIMC, leveraging a proven exploration model developed in partnership with Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), are strategically positioned for joint exploration and commercialization efforts.

Ontario Natural Hydrogen Claims: DiagnaMed recently secured strategic claims in Ontario’s prolific Temiscamingue hydrogen district, strengthening its competitive advantage.

Upcoming Field Initiatives: DiagnaMed will soon initiate a comprehensive soil sampling program in Ontario, working closely with INRS and the Temiscamingue First Nations to advance regional hydrogen exploration.

John Karagiannidis, incoming President & CEO, DiagnaMed, commented:

"I am honored to lead DiagnaMed at this crucial stage of growth, maintaining strong ties with QIMC to maximize exploration effectiveness. Our combined assets and technologies uniquely position us to accelerate Ontario’s transition to clean, sustainable hydrogen energy and generate significant value for our stakeholders."

DiagnaMed remains committed to establishing Ontario as a premier destination for natural hydrogen exploration, contributing meaningfully to energy sustainability and regional economic development.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, and Nova Scotia, QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization

For Further Information, Please Contact:

John Karagiannidis

President and CEO

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: +1 514-726-7058

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “will”, “may”, “expect”, “could”, “can”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, “projected”, “aims”, and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 (“MD&A”), dated May 28, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Legal Disclaimer:

