Inuvo Reaffirms 25% Q2 YOY Growth Guidance and Completes 1:10 Reverse Stock Split

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven AdTech solutions, today announced that it was reaffirming its prior guidance that the Company was expecting revenue growth for the second quarter of not less than 25% on a year-over-year basis. The Company also completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, as approved by shareholders at the Annual Meeting held on May 22, 2025.

Inuvo’s purpose in effectuating the reverse stock split is to improve the marketability and liquidity of its stock aiming to attract a broader range of institutional investors and analysts in support of its long-term growth strategy.

Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented, “Following two consecutive record-breaking quarters, we believe this strategic action will make our stock more accessible to institutional investors, many of whom are restricted from purchasing stocks trading below certain thresholds.”

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties detailed in Inuvo, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Inuvo’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, and Inuvo’s other filings with the SEC. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8508

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

