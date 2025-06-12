BairesDev Ranked Among Clutch’s Top Software Leaders 2025 with Triple Recognition

Backed by a 4.9 out of 5 client rating on Clutch 2025, BairesDev is recognized for delivering top-tier solutions through its elite 1% tech talent and strong client partnerships across North America.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning nearshore software development company, has been recognized with three 2025 Clutch Awards, highlighting its performance and reliability in software development across key regions and sectors.

The company was recognized as a Top Software Developer and Top Web Developer (Nearshore North America 2025). BairesDev was also selected among the Top Software Developers for Advertising and Marketing .

Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform, evaluates providers based on verified client feedback, service delivery, and overall market impact. These recognitions reflect BairesDev’s ability to consistently meet and exceed expectations for clients ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

"Our teams are committed to delivering impactful solutions with precision and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-founder of BairesDev. “Being recognized by Clutch is especially meaningful, as it’s driven by client feedback. It reinforces that our model creates real value in today’s fast-paced digital economy."

The company’s track record includes a customer satisfaction score of 9.1/10 and a Clutch Score of 4.9 out of 5 , highlighting its ability to deliver the right talent for the right roles. Many client relationships span over three years, demonstrating a strong long-term impact.

BairesDev receives over 2 million job applications annually and hires the top 1% of tech talent in Latin America. The company supports clients through tailored software solutions, AI innovation, and long-term partnerships.

