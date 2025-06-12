NordPass aims to solve the password sharing mess in companies with a new feature

This feature provides the possibility for NordPass customers to centralize and easily manage their company’s passwords and other shared items

LONDON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass, a password manager and innovator of seamless authentication solutions, has introduced a unique, user-friendly dashboard that gives businesses control over all their shared credentials and folders. This new feature will give dedicated administrators in the organization the ability to oversee and modify permissions, as well as revoke access to those items from a centralized sharing control panel.

“As organizations scale, credentials and other sensitive resources are frequently shared across teams informally or without consistent oversight. Without a centralized system to manage these interactions, organizations face several critical risks, like retaining access to sensitive resources for offboarded or role-changed users. Thus, the new feature addresses the root issues of fragmented visibility and lack of control,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, Head of Business Product at NordPass .

A centralized sharing control panel within the NordPass Admin Panel will help dedicated employees to oversee and manage all shared items across the organization. The Sharing Hub provides full visibility into shared data, including who has access, the level of their access, and who shared the items.

NordPass’ Sharing Hub brings a unique, streamlined approach, providing a level of centralized visibility and direct control that is not available in other solutions today. This includes the ability to view and manage peer-to-peer shared individual items. This Enterprise plan feature enables businesses to monitor changes and respond quickly to potential misconfigurations or threats, taking action before incidents occur.

Additionally, NordPass aligns with the vision of effortless cybersecurity, ease of use, and flexibility for all employees. “Strictly prohibiting credential sharing often drives employees to insecure workarounds. For example, when password managers restrict sharing, employees may resort to copying credentials into unencrypted channels like messaging platforms or emails. These fragmented practices compromise both security and usability. Thus, our goal is to enable employees to easily share credentials when needed while ensuring that admins retain oversight and control, guaranteeing that sharing remains safe and appropriate,” says Arbaciauskas.

The latest research from NordPass reveals that corporate passwords are shockingly predictable across industries, making businesses an easy target for cybercriminals. Despite investing millions in security and innovation, companies still rely on weak, easily guessed passwords. Among the most popular ones are “123456”, “admin”, “password”, and “secret.”



