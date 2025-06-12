Breakthrough From NOVA Named “Mushroom Powder Product of the Year” In 2025 Mindful Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Breakthrough from NOVA , a trailblazer in the realm of women's holistic wellness, has been selected as “Mushroom Powder Product of the Year” in the 7th annual awards program.

Breakthrough from NOVA is a dynamic wellness drink mix for performance, energy, and focus. The functional mushroom powder-based formula is engineered to adapt to the unique demands of women and support the full spectrum of a woman’s body, brain, and being. The NSF Certified for Sport® drink mix blends seven adaptogens, including a proprietary, clinically tested, full-spectrum mushroom compound made from six organic U.S.-grown species: cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail, shiitake, and king trumpet.

Breakthrough is also beneficial for women navigating GLP-1 regimens as it helps to support gut diversity and microbiome health. Adaptogens like Rhodiola rosea (Rhodiolife®) and cordyceps also help to restore energy and endurance as well as preserve muscle. The formula’s D-ribose promotes cellular recovery, and its CBD + biotech targets the ECS, reinforcing hormonal balance and emotional resilience. With lion’s mane delivering superior gut-brain support, the gut is better prepared to intake nutrients. Breakthrough’s mushrooms are full-spectrum and unextracted, preserving their naturally occurring beta-glucans and polyphenols to offer deeper gut and immune support.

In addition, Rhodiolife® has also been clinically tested to help regulate cortisol, support mood and muscles during exercise and enhance recovery. NOVA’s patented biotech (DehydraTECH™) delivers CBD with 10x absorption, while D-ribose, a naturally occurring sugar critical to ATP production, helps to fight fatigue and fuel cellular energy.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy, and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“Breakthrough isn’t just a supplement—it’s a science-backed power move for the modern, multidimensional woman, representing a revolutionary fusion of ancient wisdom and biotech-driven performance. Humans are unique and many single-ingredient solutions serve as one size fits all products that don’t take into consideration that true wellness is the ability to adapt and empower individual bodies to thrive in every dimension,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Breakthrough’s formula makes it a truly adaptive system that tunes itself to what each woman needs most. Mental clarity. Physical power. Recovery. Calm. Balance. Breakthrough meets women exactly where they are and supports them wherever they’re going.”

With scientifically proven benefits in performance, endurance, energy metabolism, stress resilience, and immune support, Breakthrough is designed to elevate physical, cognitive, and emotional wellness. Clinical trials show increased peak power, stamina, and endurance.

“At NOVA, we believe wellness shouldn’t shrink a woman, it should fuel her expansion. Not every woman is the same, so our products, like Breakthrough, celebrate women as the complex, ever-evolving forces of nature they are. Breakthrough was formulated to be a revolution in a packet, challenging what wellness looks like and who it’s actually for,” said Kathryn Robinson, Founder of NOVA. “We’re proud to accept the Mindful Award for ‘Mushroom Powder Product of the Year!’ We remain committed to quality and safety, and we’ll continue to deliver multi-dimensional products that give our customers—whether athletes, professionals, moms, or all three—the confidence and results they need in a product they can trust.”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About NOVA

NOVA emerges as a pioneering force in the realm of women's holistic wellness. As an innovative company, NOVA crafts more than just scientifically-backed products; it creates experiences that deeply resonate with the essence of womanhood for all women. NOVA is a genuine and authentic celebration of women in their entirety. Championing every element of a woman's journey, NOVA equips women with innovative wellness products and a community to design and realize their unique purpose. At the core of NOVA's ethos lies a commitment to excellence, innovation and challenging the status quo, placing the company at the forefront of the wellness revolution.

NOVA's products are meticulously designed to cater to the multifaceted needs of diverse women, each blending empowerment, science, and integrity. Steadfast in breaking barriers, NOVA strives to redefine and create new standards that authentically represent women's experiences, endurance, achievements, and transformations because women are as diverse and multi-dimensional as the universe.

