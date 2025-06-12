uSmart Securities Updates Coverage of SAIHEAT Limited

Reiterates BUY Rating and Raises Price Target to $31.32 Following SMR Breakthrough and Favorable Policy Developments

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), today announces that uSmart Securities has updated its coverage of the Company, reaffirming its BUY rating on SAIHEAT and raising the 12-month price target to $31.32, up from $25.87. This revision reflects significant advancements in the Company’s nuclear technology, supportive U.S. policy shifts, and growing demand for AI and cryptocurrency infrastructure.

Click to view the full equity research report in English and Chinese.

Key Drivers for Valuation Upgrade:

1. SMR Patent Achievement: On May 14, 2025, SAIHEAT received patent approval for its innovative small modular reactors (SMRs) control rod drive mechanism, enhancing precision and safety in compact nuclear systems and strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.

2. U.S. Nuclear Policy Reforms: President Trump’s executive orders on May 24, 2025 simplified nuclear licensing, facilitated testing at Department of Energy laboratories, and prioritized reactor deployment on federal land, thereby removing regulatory barriers and expanding growth opportunities for domestic SMR companies like SAIHEAT.

3. Cryptocurrency and AI Infrastructure Demand: The recent surge in Bitcoin prices (up 26% since April 1, 2025) and the passage of the GENIUS Act on May 19, 2025 have increased demand for energy-efficient computing. SAIHEAT’s integrated liquid cooling and heat recovery solutions are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Operational and Strategic Positioning:

SAIHEAT’s fiscal year 2024 financial results met expectations, reporting revenue of $5.54 million (as compared to $5.45 million estimate), though R&D investments contributed to a net loss of $5.89 million. The Company’s integration of AI data centers, Bitcoin mining infrastructure, and advanced nuclear energy systems allows it to monetize cross-sector demand effectively. Its containerized IDC solutions and liquid cooling platforms are gaining traction, with pilot deployments set to transition into full contracts amid the AI and Bitcoin boom.

Analyst Insight:

Chan Kwok Keung, Head of TMT Research at uSmart Securities, remarked in the research report:

“SAIHEAT has evolved from a niche SMR player to a comprehensive computing infrastructure operator at the intersection of AI, clean energy, and digital assets. Recent patent advancements and favorable policies de-risk its growth trajectory, while its valuation (approximately 0.3x FY26E P/S) remains significantly discounted compared to peers like OKLO (+139%) and NuScale (+143%). The market is undervaluing its potential in high-growth, policy-aligned sectors."

Valuation Context:

uSmart's raised target price of $31.32 considers sector re-rating momentum, with nuclear-themed compute peers substantially outperforming broader indices. SAIHEAT’s unique growth potential, intellectual property advantages, and visibility into resilient energy infrastructure demand justify this valuation upgrade.

About SAIHEAT



SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, we help energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. The company provides BTC cloud mining services by joint computing power, as well as energy digitization and monetarization solutions for energy asset owners. These technologies contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and provides innovative solutions for energy enterprises.



For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit: https://www.saiheat.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT’s operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.



Legal Disclaimer:

