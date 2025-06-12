Zinemx Launches AI-Powered Risk Control System to Prevent Abnormal Trading Risks

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zinemx Exchange recently announced in its latest technical update that it has launched a new AI-powered risk control system capable of real-time monitoring and identification of abnormal trading activities, effectively mitigating market manipulation and scam risks. This innovative system integrates multi-factor authentication (MFA), zero trust access control (ZTA), and intelligent anti-scam mechanisms, enabling automatic detection of suspicious transactions and prompt implementation of additional security measures such as secondary verification.





With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency market, incidents of abnormal trading and market manipulation have become increasingly frequent, posing significant threats to investors. The AI risk control system at Zinemx leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to continuously monitor user trading behavior, analyze market trends, and accurately identify irregular transactions. Upon detecting potentially suspicious activities, the system swiftly initiates appropriate responses to ensure the security of user funds and the integrity of the trading environment.

To further enhance account security, the risk control framework of Zinemx incorporates a robust multi-factor authentication mechanism. Users are required to complete multi-factor verification when performing high-risk operations such as large transactions or account modifications, ensuring that all sensitive actions originate from trusted sources.

Zero trust access control (ZTA) is another key feature of this security upgrade. This approach ensures that only strictly authorized users and devices can access the Zinemx trading system, thereby reducing security risks associated with account breaches or device vulnerabilities. Real-time device identification, IP address monitoring, and dynamic adjustment of access permissions guarantee that every access attempt undergoes rigorous scrutiny. Additionally, users are empowered to customize their own security settings, including transaction limits and IP access restrictions, further strengthening personal account protection.

The AI-powered risk control system not only enhances the overall security of crypto trading but also provides investors with a more stable trading environment. Looking ahead, Zinemx Exchange will continue to optimize its risk management framework by introducing cutting-edge intelligent analytics and refining its risk control strategies to ensure that platform operations remain compliant with global regulatory standards.

Media Contact: support@zinemx.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0436b6a9-ed48-4185-82a7-8be4eebd5bbc

