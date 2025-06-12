Morocco Strategic Minerals Reports Sampling Results from the BMR Property

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("Morocco Strategic Minerals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of a targeted rock sampling program completed in May 2025 on its BMR copper-gold property, located southeast of Ouarzazate in the Kingdom of Morocco, where the Corporation holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

Sampling Program Overview

The BMR Copper-Gold Property covers an area of approximately 9 km² and hosts a prominent subvertical mineralized structure which spans approximately 1.2km in its southern portion. The structure is characterized by brecciated quartz-carbonate veining with visible copper oxide minerals, including chalcocite and malachite (Figure 1).

Initial surface sampling by Morocco Strategic Minerals returned values of up to 11.73% copper (Cu) and 5.53 g/t gold (Au), prompting follow-up exploration. In May 2025, the Corporation conducted a surface sampling program to validate and expand upon these historical results. A total of 67 rock samples (excluding QA/QC blanks and standards) were collected along the mineralized structure and analyzed at Afrilab Laboratory in Marrakech, Morocco.

Highlights from the sampling program include:

37 samples returned copper grades exceeding 2.00% Cu, with a maximum value of 9.33% Cu

19 samples returned oxide copper (CuOX) grades exceeding 2.00% CuOX, with a maximum of 6.51% CuOX

7 samples returned gold grades exceeding 0.30 g/t Au, with a maximum of 0.43 g/t Au

1 sample reported a silver grade of 52 g/t Ag

Ag g/t Au g/t Cu% CuOX% Maximum 52 0.43 9.33 6.51 Average 4 0.18 2.82 1.63



“These results confirm the high-grade copper potential of the southern structure and reveal notable gold and silver anomalies. The mineralization style suggests the potential for a larger polymetallic system, warranting further exploration,” said Pierre-Olivier Goulet, VP of Corporate Development for Morocco Strategic Minerals Corp.

The Corporation is currently designing a follow-up program that will include detailed mapping, trenching, and geophysical surveys to further evaluate the extent of mineralization and identify new targets across the property.





Figure 1: Surface samples showing copper mineralization.

About the BMR Copper Property

The BMR Copper prospect covers an area of approximately 9 km², located southeast of Ouarzazate. It is accessible via the national road N9, which connects the cities of Ouarzazate and Zagora, and by a 2 km track from kilometer 24 of road N9. The permit area, characterized by historical copper and manganese workings, comprises predominantly volcanic and volcano-clastic terrains of Ediacaran age. The property contains two main zones of mineralization with varying styles of copper mineralization.

To the south of the property a subvertical mineralized structure, with a 1.2 km strike length and up to 5m wide, is evidenced by the presence of a tectonic brecciation within a shear zone that is exposed at the surface. This structure is a brecciated quartz-carbonate vein with variable portions of chalcocite and malachite. The main zone of mineralization varies from 0.5m to 3m in width (locally reaching over a 5m width) and contains massive sulfide veins that dip steeply eastward. Initial surface sampling by Morocco Strategic Minerals from the exposed structure returned values up to 11.73% Cu and 5.53 g/t Au.

To the north of the property, there is a historical copper quarry from which approximately 4,000 tonnes of material were extracted, most of this material remains on the property. The copper mineralization in the northern part occurs in veins or is disseminated within the volcanic rocks (rhyolite and porphyritic rhyodacite). The mineralization is late to post-volcanic in age and appears to be controlled by magmatic and tectonic structures. A zone of propylitic alteration surrounds this mineralization.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

Morocco Strategic Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release have been reviewed by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Sample Analysis Method

Samples were prepared by African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples were analyzed for silver, copper, oxide copper (CuOX), iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia digestion followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples with above 5% Cu content were reanalyzed using titration method.

Gold was analyzed using fire assay. Quality control protocols included the insertion of standards and blanks every 30 samples, in addition to those inserted by Afrilab, which also included pulp duplicates to ensure analytical reliability.

