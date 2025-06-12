Revolutionizing Cybersecurity: CloudIBN Expands Portfolio with Advanced 24x7 SOC Services

CloudIBN: SOC Services

CloudIBN launches advanced 24x7 SOC Services, offering real-time threat detection, rapid response, and scalable cybersecurity for modern enterprises.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a global leader in managed cloud and cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced 24x7 SOC Services , a major milestone in its commitment to revolutionize how organizations defend against rising cyber threats. The introduction of this next-generation service underscores CloudIBN’s dedication to delivering real-time threat detection, rapid response, and end-to-end visibility—empowering businesses with unmatched security operations Services.In an era of complex ransomware, zero-day exploits, and constant threat evolution, CloudIBN’s new SOC offering is a game-changer for enterprises seeking continuous protection across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.Why 24x7 SOC Service Matter More Than Ever:Today’s businesses face an overwhelming array of cybersecurity threats. The stakes are high—data breaches cost millions, disrupt operations, and erode customer trust. Yet many organizations still rely on fragmented or reactive security measures, leaving them vulnerable during non-business hours. CloudIBN’s Managed SOC provides around-the-clock monitoring, threat intelligence, automated alerting, and human-in-the-loop response to detect and contain incidents before they escalate.Is your business protected after-hours? Schedule a free SOC readiness consultation with CloudIBN today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s SOC Security Service Work:The newly launched Managed SOC Security Service integrate advanced technology, AI-driven analytics, and certified cybersecurity experts to deliver proactive, end-to-end threat defence.Core Features Include:1. 24x7 Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous visibility across all assets, endpoints, applications, and users.2. Threat Detection & Response: Immediate triage and incident response from certified analysts.3. SIEM Integration: Seamless integration with leading Security Information and Event Management platforms for contextual alerts.4. Threat Intelligence Feeds: Actionable insights sourced from global cyber intelligence partners.5. Incident Reporting & Forensics: Comprehensive documentation and root-cause analysis to prevent recurrence.6. Compliance Support: Meets security and reporting requirements for ISO, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR. Security Operations Center Services : A Backbone for Modern Enterprises:At the heart of CloudIBN’s SOC Security Services is its state-of-the-art security operations center Services infrastructure. This centralized facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools and staffed by a highly skilled team of analysts, threat hunters, and incident responders operating across global time zones.Benefits include:1. Faster Threat Containment: Reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR).2. Comprehensive Visibility: Full-spectrum monitoring across endpoints, networks, and applications.3. Centralized Intelligence: Aggregated log data and threat patterns from multi-vendor environments.4. Scalable Protection: Easily adapts to growing IT footprints, including cloud-native and multi-cloud architectures.The SOC team follows a defense-in-depth model, applying layered controls and adaptive response tactics to neutralize threats before they affect critical business operations.Don’t wait for a breach to take action. Protect your digital ecosystem with CloudIBN’s 24x7 SOC Service now: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-cybersecurity-in-usa/ Why CloudIBN Is the Right Partner for Your SOC NeedsWith over a decade of expertise in cloud and cybersecurity, CloudIBN brings unmatched value and trust to every engagement. The launch of its Managed SOC Service represents a natural evolution of its robust security offerings.What Sets CloudIBN Apart?1. Expertise Across Industries: Proven success in securing finance, healthcare, retail, and tech enterprises.2. Certified Analysts: A team holding CEH, CISSP, CISM, and other top industry certifications.3. Custom-Tailored Solutions: SOC blueprints are designed around each client’s infrastructure, compliance needs, and threat landscape.4. Global Reach, Local Support: Services are delivered through regional SOC centres to ensure legal and regulatory alignment.As the cyber threat landscape continues to grow more complex, CloudIBN’s investment in security operations center Services signals its vision to lead from the front. Whether you’re a startup building your first security stack or a large enterprise migrating to a hybrid cloud, CloudIBN’s Managed SOC delivers scalable, intelligent protection—backed by human expertise and real-time technology. Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT issue anymore—it’s a business imperative. Don’t let vulnerabilities become liabilities. Contact CloudIBN to build your 24x7 cybersecurity defense today.VAPT Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

