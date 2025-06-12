Quantum Computing Market Is Booming Worldwide | Google, Microsoft, Rigetti Computing

Quantum Computing Market

The Global Quantum Computing Market is projected to grow from $2.1 Billion in 2025 to $24.5 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 31.4%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USD Analytics just released the Global Quantum Computing Market Study, a comprehensive analysis of the market that spans more than 143+ pages and describes the product and industry scope as well as the market prognosis and status for 2025-2034. The marketization process is being accelerated by the market study's segmentation by important regions. The market is currently expanding its reach.

Major companies profiled in Quantum Computing Market are:

International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), D-Wave Systems, Inc (Canada), Intel Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), QxBranch, Inc. (United States), MagiQ Technologies, Inc. (United States), Rigetti Computing (United States), QC Ware Corp. (United States)

Our Report Covers the Following Important Topics:

By Type:

Superconducting, Trapped Ions, Photonics

By Application:

Cryptography, Simulation, Drug Discovery

Definition:

Quantum computing, the area of study that focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory has explains the nature and behavior of energy & matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. A Quantum computer uses the laws of quantum physics through which it can gain huge power, have the ability to be in multiple states & perform tasks with use of all possible permutations instantaneously. Quantum computations use quantum bits (qubits), that can be in multiple states at the same time, quite different from digital computingâ€™s requirement that data be either in one state or another (0 or 1, for instance). Running a huge number of calculations in parallel opens a future where complex problems can be solved in less time on a quantum computer compared with a traditional digital device. Though quantum computing has great potential, the field is in its beginning. And it will take numerous generations of qubit increases for quantum computers to begin resolving the worldâ€™s challenges. Increasing demand for quantum computing from many end use industries including defense, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power for applications such as simulation, optimization, as well as sampling is likely to boost growth of the global quantum computing market.

Dominating Region:

North America, Europe

Fastest-Growing Region:

Asia-Pacific

Market Trends:

• Advanced computing needs, Government funding

Market Drivers:

• Hybrid quantum systems, Quantum cloud services

Challenges:

• Hardware stability, Error correction challenges

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Quantum Computing market segments by Types: Superconducting, Trapped Ions, Photonics

Detailed analysis of Quantum Computing market segments by Applications: Cryptography, Simulation, Drug Discovery

Global Quantum Computing Market -Regional Analysis

• North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa.

• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Nordics, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria, and the Rest of Europe.

• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam, etc.) & Rest

• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Quantum Computing Market Research Objectives:

- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS: Five forces analysis-the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, the threat of competition, and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers-are carried out to better understand market circumstances.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Quantum Computing Market:

Chapter 01 - Quantum Computing Executive Summary

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 - Global Quantum Computing Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 - Global Quantum Computing Market Background or History

Chapter 06 - Global Quantum Computing Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)

Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Quantum Computing Market

Chapter 08 - Global Quantum Computing Market Structure & worth Analysis

Chapter 09 - Global Quantum Computing Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges

Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 - Quantum Computing Market Research Methodology

