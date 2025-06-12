MedRisk Welcomes Satish Narayanan as Chief Data Officer, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedRisk, a leading managed care organization focused on improving recovery and cost outcomes in casualty claims, announced today the appointment of Satish Narayanan as Chief Data Officer (“CDO”). In this newly established role, Narayanan will lead the company’s enterprise data strategy, leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and automation to drive client value, improve patient outcomes, and enable smarter decision-making across the business.

Narayanan brings extensive experience leveraging data and technology to drive business growth from senior roles across the financial services industry. Most recently at TD Bank, Satish led the transformation of data and AI platforms, accelerating performance, enhancing customer experience, and strengthening regulatory reporting. His deep expertise in delivering business value, increasing operational efficiency, and prioritizing data privacy in highly regulated industries will be instrumental to advancing MedRisk’s strategic goals.

“Satish’s appointment marks an exciting milestone in our continued evolution as we work to enhance our use of data and AI,” said Sri Sridharan, Chief Executive Officer of MedRisk. “His leadership and expertise will help us expand our capabilities to create more intelligent, proactive, and efficient solutions for our clients and the patients they serve.”

“I’m impressed by the progress MedRisk has already made in harnessing the value of data for its clients,” said Satish Narayanan. “I’m excited to help unlock the full potential of data and AI to bring superior patient care, elevate end-user experience, and deliver best-in-class outcomes – all while continuing to build on MedRisk’s unique and powerful dataset.”

Narayanan’s appointment supports MedRisk’s broader strategy to integrate data, technology, and clinical expertise to improve the claims experience for all stakeholders including payers, providers, and patients. His leadership will also help accelerate the company’s investment in automation and decision intelligence to reduce friction and increase precision across the care and claims journey.

About MedRisk

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk was established with a mission to revolutionize physical rehabilitation for workers’ compensation patients. Over the last 30 years, the company has evolved into the nation’s leading managed care organization dedicated to faster recovery, smarter spending, and seamless payments for the casualty claims industry. For more information, please visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

