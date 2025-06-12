Zinemx Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture to Safeguard User Assets

DENVER, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Zinemx Exchange has upgraded its platform security architecture, introducing a more rigorous multi-layer protection system to further enhance the security of assets and transactions. Multiple security measures, such as cold and hot wallet segregation and real-time security monitoring, ensure the platform is protected against hacker attacks and malicious operations. In the face of increasingly severe security challenges in the crypto market, Zinemx will continue to strengthen its technical defenses and compliance risk controls, providing investors with a safer and more stable trading environment.





This upgrade focuses on optimizing the cold and hot wallet segregation mechanism of Zinemx Exchange to ensure user assets receive the highest level of protection. The cold wallets employ multi-signature technology and are isolated from external networks, mitigating the risk of hacker attacks. Hot wallets implement strict fund management strategies, retaining only the necessary liquidity, and are combined with real-time fund monitoring and approval mechanisms to prevent unauthorized large fund transfers.

Zinemx Exchange adopts advanced Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to optimize private key storage solutions, further enhancing account security. The intelligent risk control system of the platform monitors trading activities around the clock. When abnormal trading behavior is detected, the system immediately issues an alert and takes necessary protective measures to maximize the security of user assets. The intelligent anti-scam system automatically scores user trading behavior, accurately identifying malicious attacks and preventing account theft.

To meet the diverse trading needs of investors, Zinemx Exchange offers a wide range of trading products, including spot, futures, and options. This upgrade also optimizes API interfaces, improving trading execution efficiency for institutional investors and enabling the efficient completion of large trades.

Looking ahead, Zinemx Exchange will continue to increase investment in security technology, further optimize its trading system, enhance anti-scam capabilities, and collaborate with leading international security institutions. The platform will strengthen multi-dimensional security measures, including data encryption, identity authentication, and market surveillance, to provide investors with a trustworthy crypto trading environment.

