Artisanal Ice Cream Market is Growing at CAGR of 6.1% to Achieve USD 11.6 Billion by 2035

Rising demand for premium, small-batch frozen treats with natural ingredients is driving steady growth in the artisanal ice cream market.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artisanal ice cream market is projected to be worth USD 6.4 billion in 2025, and according to a study by Fact.MR, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching USD 11.6 billion by 2035. This growth is fueled by rising consumer preference for premium, small-batch frozen desserts made with natural, high-quality ingredients and free from artificial additives.Consumers are increasingly drawn to clean-label and sensory-driven food experiences, positioning artisanal ice cream as a luxury indulgence rather than a conventional treat. This trend is especially prominent in North America and Europe, where customers are willing to pay a premium for locally made ice cream crafted from seasonal ingredients, with low overrun and transparent sourcing. Flavor innovation, including botanical infusions, global spice blends, and dairy-free alternatives, is further expanding the market by appealing to a broad range of age groups and dietary preferences.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise AnalysisThe United States artisanal ice cream market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising consumer interest in premium, locally made, small-batch frozen desserts. Brands are gaining traction through unique flavor profiles, clean-label offerings, and formulations that cater to popular dietary preferences such as keto, vegan, and low-sugar.In France, the artisanal ice cream market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3%. France’s culinary heritage and demand for high-quality desserts create strong conditions for innovation. Artisanal producers emphasize natural ingredients, locally sourced dairy, and traditional production techniques. As health-conscious choices gain momentum, offerings with reduced sugar, organic certifications, and lactose-free options are on the rise.South Korea’s artisanal ice cream market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. Demand is surging due to the popularity of upscale dessert cafés and food trends driven by social media. Consumers in South Korea value visually appealing, innovative, and premium-quality treats. Artisanal brands are responding with seasonal menus, locally sourced ingredients, and aesthetically crafted ice cream that aligns with the country’s design-conscious food culture.Key Market PlayersUnileverNestlé S.A.Van LeeuwenHigh Road Craft BrandsFiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd.Bi-Rite CreameryCarmela Ice Cream Co.True & 12 Handmade Ice CreamBoho GelatoGracie's Ice CreamCompetitive OutlookThe global artisanal ice cream market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising consumer demand for premium, natural, and innovative frozen desserts. The landscape is shaped by both global corporations and local artisans, each employing unique strategies to capture market share. Industry giants like Unilever and Nestlé S.A. leverage extensive distribution networks and diverse brand portfolios to offer a range of artisan-inspired products.Specialty brands such as Van Leeuwen and High Road Craft Brands have carved out strong niches by focusing on inventive flavors and high-quality ingredients. Regional players like Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd., Bi-Rite Creamery, and Carmela Ice Cream Co. maintain loyal customer bases through handcrafted production and distinct flavor offerings.Emerging brands like Boho Gelato and True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream are gaining traction by promoting sustainable practices and maintaining authentic artisanal methods. Competition continues to intensify with the growing popularity of health-conscious options—lactose-free, sugar-free, and organic—prompting companies to diversify their portfolios to meet evolving consumer preferences.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:SegmentationBy Product Type :Soft Ice CreamHard Ice CreamBy Flavor :ChocolateVanillaFruit & NutsOthers (e.g., Coffee, Spices, Herbs)By Distribution Channel :Specialty StoresSupermarkets & HypermarketsOnline RetailIce Cream Trucks & EventsOthers (e.g., Convenience Stores, Department Stores)By Packaging Type :Single-Serve CupsPints & TubsCones & Waffle BowlsOthers (e.g., Sandwiches, Bars)By Consumer Segment :ResidentialCommercial (e.g., Restaurants, Cafes, Hotels)By Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global tortilla mix market is valued at US$ 12.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching US$ 23.5 billion by 2033.The global food preservatives market is valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching US$ 5 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 