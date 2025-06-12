Quantum AI Market Is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Xanadu, Rigetti
The Global Quantum AI Market is projected to grow from $412.5 Million in 2025 to $5053 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 32.1%.
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USD Analytics just released the Global Quantum AI Market Study, a comprehensive analysis of the market that spans more than 143+ pages and describes the product and industry scope as well as the market prognosis and status for 2025-2034. The marketization process is being accelerated by the market study's segmentation by important regions. The market is currently expanding its reach.
Major companies profiled in Quantum AI Market are:
Google, IBM, Microsoft, Xanadu, Rigetti, IonQ, Amazon Braket, QC Ware, Zapata Computing, Classiq, D-Wave, Quantinuum
The Global Quantum AI Market Size is estimated at $412.5 Million in 2025 and is forecast to register an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% to reach $5053 Million by 2034.
Our Report Covers the Following Important Topics:
By Type:
Quantum ML, quantum annealing, variational circuits
By Application:
Drug discovery, cryptography, finance, logistics, material science
Definition:
A field that merges quantum computing with artificial intelligence to accelerate problem-solving, especially for complex computations and modeling.
Dominating Region:
North America
Fastest-Growing Region:
Asia-Pacific
Market Trends:
• Faster problem solving, rise in AI complexity, national R&D programs
Market Drivers:
• Hybrid classical-quantum algorithms, quantum cloud platforms
Challenges:
• Hardware scalability, decoherence, lack of talent
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Quantum AI market segments by Types: Quantum ML, quantum annealing, variational circuits
Detailed analysis of Quantum AI market segments by Applications: Drug discovery, cryptography, finance, logistics, material science
Global Quantum AI Market -Regional Analysis
• North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Nordics, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria, and the Rest of Europe.
• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam, etc.) & Rest
• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand
Quantum AI Market Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS: Five forces analysis-the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, the threat of competition, and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers-are carried out to better understand market circumstances.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Quantum AI Market:
Chapter 01 - Quantum AI Executive Summary
Chapter 02 - Market Overview
Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 - Global Quantum AI Market - Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 - Global Quantum AI Market Background or History
Chapter 06 - Global Quantum AI Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)
Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Quantum AI Market
Chapter 08 - Global Quantum AI Market Structure & worth Analysis
Chapter 09 - Global Quantum AI Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges
Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 - Quantum AI Market Research Methodology
