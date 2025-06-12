WareCRE Launches as the First Marketplace Dedicated to Co-Warehousing and Small-Bay Industrial Space for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WareCRE , a first-of-its-kind online marketplace connecting small businesses with nearly 100 co-warehousing and small-bay industrial property listings across the United States and Canada. As demand for flexible and affordable warehouse space accelerates, WareCRE answers a critical need for businesses seeking fast, scalable solutions in a shifting economic landscape.

WareCRE brings together listings from leading co-warehousing brands—including ReadySpaces and other top operators—making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs, e-commerce sellers, and growing companies to discover and compare flexible warehouse options in major markets and emerging hubs alike.





Why WareCRE?

Exclusive Inventory: Nearly 100 properties, with new listings added weekly, focused on small-bay and co-warehousing spaces optimized for business agility. Designed for Small Businesses: Focus on location, size, amenities, and lease flexibility—making it possible for businesses of any size to find space that fits their unique needs. Transparent, Side-by-Side Comparisons: WareCRE uniquely enables businesses to compare available spaces and operators, bringing much-needed transparency to the market. Backed by Market Trends: Small-bay industrial properties in the US now have a vacancy rate as low as 3.9%, with occupancy rates topping 96.6%—reflecting a market where demand is far outpacing supply.

A Booming Market for Small-Bay Industrial and Co-Warehousing

In North America alone, the warehousing market reached a valuation of $335.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2030. However, less than 10% of new warehouse development is focused on spaces under 100,000 square feet, creating a scarcity of options for small businesses and fueling a co-warehousing boom. At the same time, minimum monthly spending requirements for warehousing continue to rise, prompting more companies to seek flexible and affordable alternatives.

"Traditional brokers and landlords have consistently overlooked small businesses looking for industrial space; we've built something to serve them specifically," said Nick Gardiner, partner at WareCRE. "With small-bay vacancy rates near historic lows and North American warehousing demand reaching new highs, we built WareCRE to give these businesses the same access and transparency that larger companies enjoy—so they can find space, compare options, and get growing, all in one place."

WareCRE is now live and accepting property listings from operators, brokers, and owners nationwide.

About WareCRE

WareCRE is the first marketplace built exclusively for co-warehousing and small-bay industrial properties. It helps small businesses discover, compare, and secure flexible warehouse space across the US and Canada. Founded by a team of industry innovators with deep experience in the co-warehousing sector, WareCRE's mission is to make industrial real estate accessible, transparent, and simple for every business.

Media Contact:

Nick Gardiner

Partner, WareCRE

nick@warecre.com

warecre.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2252e4ba-c8aa-49d6-a745-f93b2fc19c24

A New Era of Small-Bay Warehousing A modern co-warehousing facility featuring subdivided small-bay units—part of the growing inventory on WareCRE, the first marketplace built exclusively for small businesses seeking flexible industrial space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.