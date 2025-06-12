Press Release

O2 Czech Republic deploys Nokia 5G Standalone Core to deliver advanced network services

Nokia 5G Standalone Core to drive greater services and reliability for O2 Czech Republic subscribers, in addition to new revenue streams for the operator.

O2 Czech Republic is the first operator in the country to deploy 5G SA.

12 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – O2 Czech Republic has deployed Nokia 5G Standalone (SA) Core software in a move that will enable the country’s biggest operator to offer advanced 5G services, like slicing, that deliver a better customer experience. O2 Czech Republic is the first operator in the country to deploy 5G SA. The rollout strengthens O2 Czech Republic’s network with greater reliability, security, energy efficiency for better mobile battery life, and near zero-touch automation for managing workloads.

“Deploying Nokia 5G SA Core closely aligns with and bolsters O2 Czech Republic’s cloud-first strategy and delivers more secure communications to our customers. This rollout allows us to deliver new 5G services faster, with even lower latency, and without vendor lock-in for our data and analytics, producing an optimized network with a host of operational efficiencies,” said Jakub Votava, Network Director, O2 Czech Republic.

Nokia’s cloud-native 5G Core portfolio, including its Packet Core solution, allows O2 Czech Republic to provide new network services in multi-cloud environments, while doing so quickly, securely, and at scale.

“Reflecting Nokia’s commitment to driving innovation and supporting the digital transformation of its customers and partners, this deployment enables O2 Czech Republic’s Core Network infrastructure and applications to be fully cloud-native, and provides a more advanced, secure, and reliable network experience for its subscribers,” said Erez Sverdlov, Vice President, Cloud and Network Services Market Leader for Europe, Nokia.

The deployment reflects the ongoing market momentum of Nokia’s Core business. At the end of Q1 2025, Nokia again led the world in 5G SA Core deployments with 52 operators in live 5G Standalone service and the most 5G Standalone Core CSP customers, with 125 in total.

The Nokia Core Network portfolio is fully cloud-native across the board, which makes it much easier for operators to run their full 4G/5G Core in cloud-native network functions.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

