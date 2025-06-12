Serverless Computing Platforms Market in 2025: Serverless Architecture Powers Cost-Efficient Intelligent Solutions

The Business Research Company

What Does The Data On The Serverless Computing Platforms Market Size Indicate?

The serverless computing platforms market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $11.32 billion in 2024 to $13.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing cost efficiency of cloud infrastructure, rise in DevOps adoption, increasing need for scalable computing, growth in mobile and web apps, and reduced operational complexity.

What Growth Pace Can We Expect From The Serverless Computing Platforms Market In The Years Ahead?

The serverless computing platforms market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of microservices architecture, growing demand for real-time data processing, expansion of edge computing, surge in digital transformation initiatives, and increasing need for agile application development. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in container-based serverless platforms, innovation in event-driven architectures, development of hybrid serverless solutions, research on function orchestration, and advancement in platform automation.

What Stands As The Major Driving Force For The Serverless Computing Platforms Market?

The increasing use of hybrid work settings is expected to propel the growth of the serverless computing platforms market going forward. Hybrid work environments refer to flexible work settings where employees work entirely from remote locations or split their time between remote and on-site offices, using digital tools and connectivity to maintain productivity and collaboration. The demand for hybrid work settings is increasing as employees seek better work-life balance and flexibility, as it helps manage personal and professional responsibilities more effectively, resulting in greater job satisfaction and productivity. Serverless computing platforms enhance hybrid work settings by offering scalable, maintenance-free infrastructure, making them ideal for dynamic and distributed teams. They reduce operational overhead by enabling quick deployment and seamless integration of applications, improving workplace efficiency. For instance, in February 2025, according to the report by Robert Half Inc., a US-based management consulting company, hybrid job postings grew from 9% in 2023 to 23% by the end of 2024. Therefore, the increasing use of hybrid work settings is driving the growth of the serverless computing platforms market.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Serverless Computing Platforms Market?

Major companies operating in the serverless computing platforms market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc. AWS, Tencent Holdings Limited, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Twilio Inc., Cloudflare Workers, DigitalOcean Inc., PagerDuty Inc, Vercel Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Fly.io, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., OpenFaaS Ltd., Upstash, Xenon Ventures, and Fn Project. These companies have been instrumental in the market's growth and development.

What Innovative Trends Are Currently Shaping The Serverless Computing Platforms Industry?

Emerging trends in the market are centered on technological innovations, such as serverless architecture. These innovations aim to help developers build scalable applications faster while reducing infrastructure management and operational overhead. Serverless architecture is a cloud computing model where developers build and run applications without managing the underlying server infrastructure. For instance, in November 2022, Alibaba Cloud, a China-based computer application company, launched ModelScope. It's an open-source model-as-a-service platform offering over 300 artificial intelligence AI models and new and upgraded serverless architecture database products to support scalable, cost-efficient development. The launch aims to lower the barrier to artificial intelligence AI adoption and cloud innovation by promoting serverless computing and intelligent data analytics.

How Is The Serverless Computing Platforms Market Segmented Geographically?

The serverless computing platforms market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Deployment: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

2 By Type Of Equipment: Manual Follow Systems, Electronic Follow Focus System

3 By Enterprise: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprise SME

4 By Consumer And Hobbyist Users: Amateur Videographers, Content Creators, Influencers, Photography Enthusiasts

5 By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Information Technology And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Private Cloud: On-Premises Deployment, Hosted Private Cloud, Hybrid Private Cloud

2 By Public Cloud: Single Public Cloud, Multi-Cloud Deployment, Hybrid Public Cloud

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Serverless Computing Platforms Market?

In regional analysis, North America was the largest region in the serverless computing platforms market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the serverless computing platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

