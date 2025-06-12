AI and Automation in IT Support to Reach $210.86B by 2032, Revolutionizing Global Tech Operations | DataM Intelligence

AI and Automation in IT Support Market

AI and automation in IT support are transforming help desks, reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and meeting rising global demand for 24/7 intelligent service

With AI and automation, IT support is scaling fast US$26.38B in 2024 to US$210.86B by 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI and Automation in IT Support Market reached US$ 26.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly to US$ 210.86 billion by 2032, registering a remarkable CAGR of 29.67% during the forecast period 2025–2032. This explosive growth underscores the pivotal role that AI and automation are playing in transforming how organizations manage IT support functions, especially in an era of rising digital complexity and demands for round-the-clock service.As organizations adopt digital-first strategies, traditional IT support models are becoming obsolete. Businesses now rely on intelligent systems that can proactively resolve issues, predict disruptions, and provide immediate assistance without human intervention. This shift is not just about reducing costs; it’s about enhancing performance, speed, and customer satisfaction in today’s fast-paced environment.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-and-automation-in-it-support-market Key Drivers of Market GrowthEscalating IT Complexity: From hybrid environments to cloud-native applications, IT ecosystems are increasingly complex. Automation helps manage and monitor these intricacies effectively.Workforce Shortages: With fewer skilled IT professionals available, companies are leaning on automation to handle routine tasks and let teams focus on more strategic issues.Customer Expectations: End-users now expect fast, accurate, and 24/7 support. AI-powered tools like chatbots and virtual agents deliver consistent service without delays.Cost Optimization: Automation significantly reduces operational costs by minimizing downtime, eliminating repetitive work, and lowering error rates.Cybersecurity Integration: Modern automated systems detect threats faster, contain incidents efficiently, and provide predictive insights to prevent future breaches.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America leads the charge, driven by heavy investments in digital transformation and AI R&D. The United States is a core innovator, with widespread deployment of AI-powered IT support systems across sectors like banking, healthcare, and telecom. Cloud-native startups and tech giants alike are making IT operations leaner, faster, and smarter.EuropeIn Europe, strong regulatory frameworks combined with innovation-friendly policies are driving demand. Countries like Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are adopting AI-driven solutions in industries that prioritize uptime and compliance, such as finance and healthcare.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is showing the fastest growth, especially in Japan, China, and India, where government-backed AI initiatives, rapid enterprise digitization, and a booming startup ecosystem are converging. The demand for cost-effective IT automation is especially strong among SMEs scaling rapidly in the region.Middle East, Africa & Latin AmericaWhile adoption is still emerging, digital transformation roadmaps and increased mobile penetration are expected to boost demand in these regions especially in financial services and telecom.Major Market PlayersIBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationGoogle LLCOracle CorporationCisco Systems, Inc.ServiceNow, Inc.BMC Software, Inc.Splunk Inc.Capgemini SECognizant Technology SolutionsMarket Segmentation:By Component: Solutions, Services.By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based.By Technology, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Generative AI.By Application: IT Helpdesk Automation, Network Monitoring & Management, Incident Detection & Resolution, Software Testing & Quality Assurance, IT Asset & Configuration Management, Security & Threat Management, Others.By Organization Size: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises.By End-User: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Others.Latest News from the USAIn the United States, major tech companies are racing to enhance AI capabilities within IT environments. In 2024, Microsoft launched Copilot for Microsoft 365, which not only streamlines workflows but also supports IT functions such as answering helpdesk queries, managing system alerts, and offering real-time guidance on support tickets all within Teams and Outlook.Google Cloud rolled out Duet AI for IT Ops, a tool designed to monitor, diagnose, and fix IT problems across hybrid environments. It uses generative AI to provide actionable insights and recommendations to IT teams.Moreover, AI startups in the U.S. have received record funding. Moveworks, for instance, closed a $200M Series C to enhance its enterprise AI assistant that resolves IT issues through natural language conversations. Meanwhile, federal agencies are increasingly adopting AI tools under the U.S. government’s AI Executive Order, ensuring responsible and secure usage within public sector IT infrastructures.Latest News from JapanJapan is strategically advancing its AI capabilities in IT support to counter workforce challenges and enhance operational reliability. In early 2025, Fujitsu began deploying its Zinrai AI Support Engine across Japanese banks and insurance companies. This tool assists IT teams by recommending optimal solutions based on real-time system monitoring and historical issue analysis.NTT Data, a leader in Japan’s IT services space, entered a partnership with OpenAI and local universities to tailor generative AI applications for Japanese IT environments. This includes multilingual support bots and predictive issue resolution tools.Government support is also evident. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) launched a Digital Labor Taskforce, which offers subsidies and training programs to encourage businesses particularly in manufacturing and healthcare to adopt AI-driven IT support solutions. These efforts are designed to maintain high service levels amid Japan’s aging population and declining workforce.ConclusionAI and automation are revolutionizing the IT support market, transforming help desks from reactive cost centers into proactive, value-generating assets. AI and automation are revolutionizing the IT support market, transforming help desks from reactive cost centers into proactive, value-generating assets. With rapid technological advancements, strong enterprise demand, and increasing pressure to streamline operations, the future of IT support is undeniably intelligent, automated, and deeply integrated.As organizations around the world align with this digital evolution, investing in AI and automation is no longer a strategic option, it's a competitive necessity.

