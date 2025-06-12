Global Solid Rocket Motors Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Solid Rocket Motors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Propels The Growth Of Solid Rocket Motors Market?

Critical strategies, market size, and forecasts for the burgeoning solid rocket motors global market have been discussed in the Business Research Company's latest analysis, indicating robust growth by 2025. It is forecast to grow from a robust $5.95 billion in 2024 to a slightly stronger $6.47 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. Major drivers shaping this growth include increased demand for space exploration, greater military applications, and growing budget commitments for space programs.

What Growth Pace Can We Expect From The Solid Rocket Motors Market In The Years Ahead?

Presently, the solid rocket motors market is witnessing a period of strong expansion. Predicted to gain momentum, the market is estimated to reach $8.91 billion by 2029, boasting an 8.3% CAGR. This propelling growth is largely due to burgeoning trends in the aerospace industry, such as the miniaturization of aerospace technology and an increasing demand for high-energy propulsion.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23851&type=smp

What Stands As The Major Driving Force For The Solid Rocket Motors Market?

Defence systems continue to play a pivotal role in propelling the market for solid rocket motors forward. Incorporating technologies, equipment, and strategies, these defense systems are key in protecting nations and organizations from potential threats like military attacks or missile strikes. The rising demand for advanced surveillance through modern defense strategies, reliant on real-time intelligence, situational awareness, and monitoring, is accelerating the need for solid rocket motors in defense systems.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solid-rocket-motors-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Solid Rocket Motors Market?

Prominent companies operating in the solid rocket motors market include Avio S.p.A., Black Sky Industries Ltd, Bayern-Chemie GmbH, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., IHI Corporation, MBDA Incorporated, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., NOF Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Nammo AS, Anduril Industries Inc., Karman Holdings Inc., URSA Space Systems Inc., Ultramet, EDePro d.o.o., Estes Energetics LLC, Evolution Space Inc., Firehawk Aerospace Inc., Advanced Structural Technologies Inc., X-Bow Systems Inc., Spacefields Private Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Solid Rocket Motors Market?

In the ever-evolving solid rocket motors market, industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced propulsion systems with enhanced performance to support upcoming defense and space missions. New-generation technologies aimed at enhancing rocket engine thrust, efficiency, and structural performance form the bedrock of these advanced propulsion systems.

How Is The Solid Rocket Motors Market Segmented?

The report segments the solid rocket motors market into different categories:

1 Product Type: Missiles, Rocket Artillery, Space Launch Vehicles

2 Component: Propellants, Nozzles, Igniters, Motor Casing

3 End User: Government And Defense, Commercial Operators

Subsegments include:

1 Missiles: Air-To-Air Missiles, Surface-To-Air Missiles, Surface-To-Surface Missiles, Anti-Ship Missiles, Anti-Tank Missiles

2 Rocket Artillery: Tactical Rockets, Long-Range Rockets, Short-Range Rockets, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems MLRS

3 Space Launch Vehicles: Small-Lift Launch Vehicles, Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles, Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles, Reusable Launch Vehicles

What Are The Regional Insights For The Solid Rocket Motors Market?

North America dominated the solid rocket motors market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers other key regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Motorcycle And Bicycle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycle-and-bicycle-global-market-report

Motor Home Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-home-global-market-report

Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicles-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has established its reputation in providing comprehensive and data-rich research and insights across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It is backed by the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, 1,500,000 datasets, and unique insights from industry leaders, the solid rock on which you can build your knowledge edifice. For more details, visit:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Stay abreast of current trends with us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.