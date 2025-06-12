Internet Of Things IoT Smart Pressure Sensors Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers And Forecast 2025-2034

Internet Of Things (IoT) Smart Pressure Sensors Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Has Been The Recent Growth Trend In The IoT Smart Pressure Sensors Market?

The size of the internet of things IoT smart pressure sensors market has grown significantly in the past few years. From $2.66 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $2.95 billion by 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. This historical growth trend can be attributed to several factors: increased adoption of wireless pressure sensors, rising demand for industrial automation, a heightened focus on energy efficiency, expansion in automotive electronics systems, and increased needs for real-time monitoring in manufacturing.

What Future Growth Rate Can Be Expected For The IoT Smart Pressure Sensors Market?

In the next few years, it is expected that the internet of things IoT smart pressure sensors market size will experience rapid growth. It is projected to reach up to $4.43 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. The growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to several elements: greater integration with predictive maintenance systems, increased demand for wearable medical devices, heightened investment in smart infrastructure projects, wider adoption of smart manufacturing practices, and more stringent enforcement of industrial safety regulations. The forecast period is also set to witness some major trends including advancements in low-power sensor technology, innovations in miniaturized sensor design, developments in edge computing for sensor data, research in sensor fusion and analytics, and the advancement of artificial intelligence in pressure monitoring systems.

What Are The Key Market Drivers In The IoT Smart Pressure Sensor Market?

Automation and smart manufacturing are anticipated to propel the growth of the internet of things IoT smart pressure sensors market. The advancements robotics, sensors, and data analytics have been utilized to streamline production processes, improve operational efficiency, and enable real-time decision-making. Moreover, IoT smart pressure sensors support automation and smart manufacturing through real-time monitoring, improved process accuracy, and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and driving productivity in industrial operations. In fact, in April 2025, the A3 Association for Advancing Automation reported that in 2024, 95% of respondents were using or evaluating smart manufacturing technologies, a significant increase from 84% in 2023. This trend, along with the overall tech investments rising 30% year over year, drove the growth of the IoT smart pressure sensors market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The IoT Smart Pressure Sensors Market?

Prominent companies operating in the internet of things IoT smart pressure sensors market include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Emerson Electric Co., Amphenol Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Danfoss Group, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, HYDAC Technology, SICK AG, Pepperl + Fuchs, Vaisala Oyj, Ashcroft, and Bosch Sensortec GmbH.

What Emerging Trends Should We Look Out For In The IoT Smart Pressure Sensor Market?

The companies operating in the IoT smart pressure sensors market are focusing on integrating innovative technologies. Dual wireless connectivity, for instance, is being integrated to provide industries with efficient, versatile, and real-time monitoring solutions that enhance operational efficiency and predictive maintenance. The ability of a device to connect to two diverse wireless networks or technologies enhances the reliability and efficiency of IoT systems. For instance, in April 2024, Ireland-based electronic connector manufacturing company, TE Connectivity plc, introduced two new wireless pressure sensors designed for condition monitoring in industrial environments.

How Is The IoT Smart Pressure Sensors Market Segmented?

The IoT smart pressure sensors market report provides insights into various market segments:

1 By Type: Piezoelectric, Diffused Silicon, Sapphire

2 By Sensor Type: Absolute Pressure Sensors, Differential Pressure Sensors, Gauge Pressure Sensors

3 By Pressure Measurement Range: Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure, Ultra-High Pressure

4 By Connectivity Technology: Wired Connectivity, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi

5 By Application: Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications

With Subsegments:

1 By Piezoelectric: Quartz Crystal-Based, Polymeric-Based

2 By Diffused Silicon: Gauge Pressure Sensors, Absolute Pressure Sensors, Differential Pressure Sensors

3 By Sapphire: High-Temperature Sensors, High-Pressure Sensors

Which Regions Have The Most Influence In The IoT Smart Pressure Sensor Market?

In 2024, North America was recorded as the largest region in the internet of things IoT smart pressure sensors market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the IoT smart pressure sensors market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

