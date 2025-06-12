Embodied Artificial Intelligence AI Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Embodied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Embodied Artificial Intelligence AI Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The embodied artificial intelligence AI market has showcased rampant growth in recent years, growing from $2.73 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.6%. This impressive growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for human-robot interaction, an increasing need for automation, increasing investments in robotics, the rising popularity of virtual assistants, and a growing interest in smart environments.

What Does The Future Hold For The Embodied Ai Market?

The market is set to continue its exponential growth in the years to come, expanding to $6.32 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period could be linked to an increase in the availability of advanced sensors and edge computing, the growing demand for personalized assistants, rising need for elderly care solutions, rising demand for real-time data processing, and growing interest in autonomous drones. Major trends projected to shape the market include the integration of AI with robotics platforms, advancements in machine learning algorithms, the emergence of multimodal AI systems, and the integration of embodied AI in autonomous vehicles.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23684&type=smp

What Are The Major Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Embodied AI Market?

The increasing demand for automation across industries is expected to fuel the embodied AI market. Automation entails the use of technology and control systems to perform tasks without human intervention, typically to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. The surge in demand for automation is a result of labor shortages, as many industries grapple to find skilled workers, prompting enterprises to invest in automated systems to maintain productivity and reduce reliance on human labor.

Which Industry Leaders Are Operating In The Embodied Ai Market?

Major players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., DeepMind Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, KUKA AG, Ocado Group plc, Unity Technologies Inc., DeepMind, UBTECH Robotics, Boston Dynamics Inc., Applied Intuition Inc., Avidbots Corp., Robotiq, Covariant.AI Inc., Apptronik Systems Inc., Keppler Robotics Inc., Agility Robotics Inc., Hanson Robotics Limited, Blue Frog Robotics SAS, PAL Robotics S.L.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/embodied-artificial-intelligence-ai-global-market-report

What New Developments And Trends Are Shaping The Embodied AI Market?

Major players in the market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced solutions, such as the semi-humanoid embodied AI service robot. The semi-humanoid embodied AI service robot is a robotic system designed with human-like features and capabilities, using AI to carry out specific tasks in real-world environments.

How Is The Embodied AI Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by product, technology, and end-user with further breakdown in each category.

By Product:

- Robots

- Exoskeleton

- Autonomous Systems

- Smart Appliances

By Technology:

- Machine Learning And Deep Learning

- Robot Perception

- Hardware Components

By End User:

- Healthcare

- Automation And Manufacturing

- Automotive

- Logistics And Supply Chain

- Defense And Security

- Retail

- Education

- Other End-Users

Which Regions Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Embodied AI Market?

North America was the largest region in the embodied AI market in 2024. Notably, the report covers the embodied AI market in regions across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Asset Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-asset-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-operating-room-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.