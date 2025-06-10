Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,554 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Applauds General Assembly for Supporting Law Enforcement Retirement and Service Options

RALEIGH — Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson applauded the legislature’s passage of House Bill 50, which will allow North Carolina law enforcement officers to continue serving after they reach retirement without forfeiting the payments they are entitled to as retirees. The bill has now passed both chambers and will be sent to Governor Stein.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement:

“This bill will give our officers flexibility to stay on the force without giving up money they’ve earned through their service. It also helps police departments and sheriffs’ offices retain qualified, experienced officers at a time when our agencies are facing serious officer shortages. We want good officers to be able to keep serving their communities. I thank the Sheriffs’ Association and the Association of Chiefs of Police for advocating for their officers and deputies and I applaud our legislators for passing this important bill.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Applauds General Assembly for Supporting Law Enforcement Retirement and Service Options

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more