Attorney General Jeff Jackson Applauds General Assembly for Supporting Law Enforcement Retirement and Service Options

RALEIGH — Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson applauded the legislature’s passage of House Bill 50, which will allow North Carolina law enforcement officers to continue serving after they reach retirement without forfeiting the payments they are entitled to as retirees. The bill has now passed both chambers and will be sent to Governor Stein.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement:

“This bill will give our officers flexibility to stay on the force without giving up money they’ve earned through their service. It also helps police departments and sheriffs’ offices retain qualified, experienced officers at a time when our agencies are facing serious officer shortages. We want good officers to be able to keep serving their communities. I thank the Sheriffs’ Association and the Association of Chiefs of Police for advocating for their officers and deputies and I applaud our legislators for passing this important bill.”

