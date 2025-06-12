ORGANON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Organon & Co. - OGN

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 22, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Organon investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-ogn/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Organon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 10, 2025, pre-market, the Company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, disclosing, among other things, that management had reset the Company’s dividend payout, from $0.28 to $0.02, contradicting its prior statements assuring investors that the regular quarterly dividend was a number one priority and that the Company was committed to its capital allocation strategy through the aforementioned dividend. On this news, the price of Organon’s shares fell more than 27%, from a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025.

The case is Hauser V. Organon & Co., et al., No. 25-cv-05322.

