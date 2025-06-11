Province launches land buy-back program for potato producers
CANADA, June 11 - Following a commitment in the 2025 Speech from the Throne, the Province is offering a new program to purchase designated potato wart index fields from producers and agricultural operations.
The PEI Index Field Buy-Back Program will add to existing investments and initiatives to further strengthen the potato industry, by establishing a fund to purchase agriculture land designated as index fields. Property that is purchased will be preserved, contributing to the goal of protecting seven per cent of PEI’s land.
“Supporting our producers through this challenging experience has been a main priority for our government, and this buy-back program not only supports affected producers, but also strengthens our entire industry moving forward. Purchasing index fields has been something that we have explored at great lengths in the past, and with broadened risk mitigation measures in the new National Potato Wart Response Plan, we saw an opportunity to benefit our entire industry at a time when trade is of the utmost importance.”
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson
Since 2021, the Government of PEI has invested over $40 million into the PEI potato industry through initiatives such as the Potato Wart Contingency Fund, trade relief, as well as through regulatory and disinfection services.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has designated 37 sites as index fields across PEI. Eligible property owners interested in selling can visit: PEI Index Field Buy-Back Program
For more information on the new National Potato Wart Response plan, visit: National Potato Wart Response Plan
Backgrounder:
- Potatoes are an important economic crop and a high-value export for Prince Edward Island.
- In 2024, PEI had 85,300 acres of land dedicated to potato production and harvested approximately 1.17 million metric tonnes of potatoes.
- In 2024, PEI accounted for 20 per cent of Canada’s total potato production.
- The potato sector ranked first in terms of generating farm cash receipts in PEI. In 2024, the total crop cash receipts for PEI reached $828.13 million, with about $380.06 million (or 45.90 per cent of the farm cash receipts) coming from the sales of fresh potatoes.
- Fresh and processed potatoes contributed approximately $935.95 million to PEI's economy in 2024 through international sales, representing about 88.73 per cent of the province's total agriculture and agri-food exports.
- The primary agriculture and agri-food processing sector (excluding aquaculture) accounted for 7.75 per cent of total provincial GDP in 2024. The primary agriculture sector and agri-food processing sector also generated 6,465 direct full-time jobs in PEI accounting for 6.90 per cent of the total employment in the province.
