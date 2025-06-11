Province launches land buy-back program for potato producers

CANADA, June 11 - Following a commitment in the 2025 Speech from the Throne, the Province is offering a new program to purchase designated potato wart index fields from producers and agricultural operations.

The PEI Index Field Buy-Back Program will add to existing investments and initiatives to further strengthen the potato industry, by establishing a fund to purchase agriculture land designated as index fields. Property that is purchased will be preserved, contributing to the goal of protecting seven per cent of PEI’s land.

“Supporting our producers through this challenging experience has been a main priority for our government, and this buy-back program not only supports affected producers, but also strengthens our entire industry moving forward. Purchasing index fields has been something that we have explored at great lengths in the past, and with broadened risk mitigation measures in the new National Potato Wart Response Plan, we saw an opportunity to benefit our entire industry at a time when trade is of the utmost importance.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson

Since 2021, the Government of PEI has invested over $40 million into the PEI potato industry through initiatives such as the Potato Wart Contingency Fund, trade relief, as well as through regulatory and disinfection services.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has designated 37 sites as index fields across PEI. Eligible property owners interested in selling can visit: PEI Index Field Buy-Back Program

For more information on the new National Potato Wart Response plan, visit: National Potato Wart Response Plan

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Department of Agriculture

kjready@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder: