MWX Secures Seed Round Funding and Onboards Whitelisted Members as Community Momentum Builds

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MWX, the world’s first decentralized AI marketplace purpose-built for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has officially closed its seed round. This milestone marks a critical phase in MWX’s journey to reshape the future of digital business for the world’s 400 million SMEs, where they can leverage AI to supercharge their business, complex technology that was once only accessible to big enterprises.Built by the brain behind Indonesia’s enterprise-grade AI platform MediaWave, MWX combines proven SaaS products with agentic automation, DAO governance, and token-driven utility, all tailored to serve the real needs of small businesses navigating today’s digital economy. The capital raised will be used to accelerate product refinement, finalize smart contract audits, and execute go-to-market efforts ahead of its upcoming marketplace beta in Q3 2025.Agentic AI refers to autonomous digital agents that can make decisions, take action, and interact with other systems or agents on behalf of users, without constant human prompting. For SMEs, this means moving beyond passive dashboards or manual inputs, and instead accessing AI that can autonomously optimize marketing, respond to data trends, human resource management, inventory management, or generate business reports, freeing up valuable time and resources.“The close of our seed round is more than a financial milestone, it’s a signal of confidence in our mission and technology,” said Yose Rizal , Founder of MWX. “We’re not just building another platform. We’re creating an ecosystem where small businesses can supercharge their business with the help of AI, and AI startups can gain access to the global market,”“The first 1,500 whitelisted users are not just early adopters, they are the foundation of a secure, decentralized ecosystem,” said Global Advisor Ruby Alamsyah, a renowned cybersecurity expert. “Their verified participation strengthens the platform’s integrity from day one, and their input plays a critical role in ensuring MWX evolves with both resilience and trust at its core.” With its dual-rail payment model allowing transactions in both fiat and MWXT, every business activity on the MWX platform contributes to a deflationary token economy, creating real value from real-world usage.Since its initial announcement, MWX has seen strong community engagement. This highlights the platform’s focus on building a vibrant network of SMEs, AI startups, and crypto enthusiasts who share a vision for the future. MWX strives to give businesses the tools to transform their operations and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Users will also have the opportunity to shape the direction of the platform, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of its community through its community driven governance committee. The company will launch its agentic marketplace beta in Q3 2025About MWXMWX is the world’s first decentralized AI marketplace designed to bring powerful, ready-to-use AI tools directly to SMEs, without intermediaries or gatekeepers. Built by Southeast Asia’s leading AI and Web3 veterans, MWX brings together agentic AI services, DAO governance, and deflationary tokenomics into a unified ecosystem. The platform allows SMEs to access and transact AI solutions via fiat or crypto (MWXT), while embedding real economic value into its token economy through on-chain buyback and burn mechanisms. Backed by the brain who built MediaWave and platforms like Pemilu.AI and Reporthink.AI, MWX merges enterprise-grade AI with Web3-native continuity and transparency. Learn more at mwxplatform.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.