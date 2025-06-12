Global Fishing Reels Market to Reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% Over the Forecast Period | FMI

Fishing Reels Industry Overviews

The global fishing reels market will grow steadily, driven by rising recreational fishing, tech innovations, and increasing consumer demand worldwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fishing reels market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with market size projected to increase from USD 7.2 billion in 2025 to USD 11.9 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. According to the latest industry analysis, the rising popularity of sport fishing, along with advancements in smart fishing reel technology, are key factors fueling this sustained expansion.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!Surge in Recreational Fishing Drives Market GrowthThe demand for recreational and sport fishing reels is witnessing a substantial upswing as outdoor leisure activities gain momentum globally. With a growing number of anglers investing in high-performance fishing gear, manufacturers are focusing on innovation to meet consumer expectations. The recreational fishing reels market has particularly benefited from increased tourism, eco-friendly fishing initiatives, and government support for sustainable fishing practices.Fishing is no longer merely a subsistence activity; it's a lifestyle pursuit. With the proliferation of fishing YouTube channels, social media influencers, and global angling tournaments, the need for durable and lightweight fishing reels continues to rise. This trend is especially prevalent in North America and Europe, where spinning reels, baitcasting reels, and fly fishing reels remain top-selling categories.Technological Advancements Reshape Product OfferingsInnovation is at the core of the modern fishing reels industry. Smart reels integrated with Bluetooth connectivity, digital line counters, and automatic drag systems are gaining popularity, particularly among tech-savvy millennials. The incorporation of carbon fiber materials, corrosion-resistant alloys, and precision engineering has also enhanced product durability and performance, further stimulating demand.Manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D for fishing reels, creating a competitive market landscape characterized by product differentiation and strategic partnerships. The adoption of 3D printing technologies for prototyping and customization is revolutionizing how manufacturers design and deliver products to market.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Consumer Services Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/consumer-services Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Design Take Center StageConsumer preferences are shifting toward sustainable fishing equipment, prompting leading manufacturers to introduce eco-conscious fishing reels made from recyclable materials. In line with global sustainability goals, several companies are redesigning their supply chains and production processes to reduce environmental impact and enhance product lifecycle efficiency.Regional Insights: Key Growth Markets for Fishing Reels• North America: North America leads the global fishing reels market, driven by strong participation in sport and recreational fishing, particularly in the U.S. High demand for baitcasting and spinning reels, coupled with growing adoption of smart fishing technologies, supports steady market expansion.• Europe: Europe shows strong demand for eco-friendly and premium fishing reels, especially in Germany, the UK, and the Nordic countries. The region's focus on sustainability and outdoor tourism fuels interest in fly reels and compact spinning gear.• Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market, Asia-Pacific benefits from rising disposable incomes and increasing popularity of recreational fishing in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Affordable yet durable reels dominate, with a growing niche for digital and electric reels.• Latin America: Growth in fishing tourism in countries like Brazil and Argentina is boosting demand for multi-species reels and fly fishing gear. The region offers untapped potential for both global and regional brands.• Middle East & Africa: Though smaller, the MEA market is growing in coastal and sport fishing hubs like the Gulf states and South Africa. Demand for saltwater trolling and conventional reels is increasing, particularly in luxury and tourism segments.Get Full Access of this Report:Market Segmentation - Fishing Reels MarketBy Product Type:Spinning Reels, Bait casting Reels, Spin cast Reels, Fly Reels, Trolling Reels, and Others.By Material:Aluminium, Graphite, Stainless Steel, and Others.By Sales Channel:Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Sporting Goods Stores, and Others.By End-User:Recreational Fishing, Professional Fishing, and Commercial Fishing.By Region:North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Explore Related Research Reports on Consumer Services Industry Indoor Farming Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Musical Instrument Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Home Care Services Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Body Armor Market Analysis - Size, Share & Forecast to 2035:Pet OTC Medication Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact FMI:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.