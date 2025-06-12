West Covina Unified Appoints Kathy Tat-Chung as Principal of Cameron Elementary School

Kathy Tat-Chung with the WCUSD Board of Education, Superintendent, and her family Kathy Tat-Chung, Principal of Cameron Elementary School

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is proud to announce the appointment of Kathy Tat-Chung as the new Principal of Cameron Elementary School, following approval by the WCUSD Board of Education at its regular meeting on June 10, 2025.With over 24 years of experience in education, Mrs. Tat-Chung brings a deep and proven commitment to student achievement, instructional leadership, and fostering an inclusive school culture. She has spent the majority of her career serving the WCUSD community in various impactful roles.For the past six years, Tat-Chung has served as a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) and Lead Mentor Teacher, where she played a pivotal role in supporting teacher development, facilitating curriculum planning, and fostering collaboration across school teams. Her prior 18 years as a classroom teacher were marked by excellence in instruction, strong family partnerships, and a focus on student-centered learning.“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs.Tat-Chung as the new leader of Cameron Elementary School,” said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of WCUSD.“Mrs. Tat-Chung’s thoughtful leadership, extensive instructional expertise, and authentic connection with our school community make her an ideal principal. She exemplifies WCUSD’s values and our commitment to educational excellence.”Assistant Superintendent Denise Knutsen added, “Mrs. Tat-Chung has always led with empathy, purpose, and professionalism. Her work has empowered both educators and students to grow and thrive. We are confident she will lead Cameron Elementary with vision and heart.”Tat-Chung expressed gratitude for the opportunity and excitement about her new role:“I am honored and excited to serve as the new principal of Cameron Elementary,” she said.“I look forward to building strong relationships with students, families, and staff, and working together to ensure every child feels seen, supported, and inspired to reach their full potential.”Education & CredentialsDyslexia Training Professional Certificate, University of La Verne (Expected June 2025)Master of Arts in Education, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (2009)Preliminary Administrative Services Credential, Cal Poly Pomona (2008)Professional Clear Multiple Subject Teaching Credential with CLAD, CSU Los Angeles (2001)Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, CSU Los Angeles (1998)Mrs. Tat-Chung officially assumes her principalship this summer and will begin leading Cameron Elementary School into the 2025–2026 academic year with energy, experience, and a student-first vision.

