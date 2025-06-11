Acronis Appoints Terry Christie as General Manager for ANZ to Lead Regional Operations and Boost Platform Adoption

New leadership underscore Acronis’ commitment to scaling AI-powered cyber protection and strengthening partner engagement in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced a key leadership appointment in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region, naming Terry Christie as General Manager for ANZ. This appointment highlights Acronis’ ongoing investment in the region and its focus on growth through local expertise and strong partner engagement.





With more than 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, Christie will lead the ANZ team in accelerating business growth, deepening relationships with partners and customers, and expanding Acronis’ presence in the region. As General Manager, he will be responsible for shaping regional strategy, scaling operations, and driving collaboration across Australia and New Zealand—particularly in helping service providers deliver modern cyber protection through integrated security and remote monitoring and management (RMM) capabilities. Christie has previously held senior roles at Nitro, Aruba (HPE), Commvault, IBM, Lenovo, Samsung Electronics, and Ingram Micro.

“What excites me most about joining Acronis is the opportunity to be part of a company that’s at the forefront of cybersecurity and data protection,” said Terry Christie, General Manager for ANZ. “The market is evolving rapidly, and Acronis' unified platform — combining backup, disaster recovery, endpoint protection, and cybersecurity — is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of modern businesses. I’m passionate about helping our partners and customers understand the power of this integrated approach and the value it brings to securing digital environments.”

Joining Christie on the ANZ team, Pete Bouris has been named Strategic Partner Account Manager. Bouris brings extensive experience in partner development and cybersecurity sales. In this role, he will focus on partner recruitment and enablement efforts across Australia. Bouris most recently served as Head of SMB Sales ANZ at Veeam and has held roles at Arcserve and StorageCraft. His experience working with MSPs and MSSPs positions him well to support Acronis’ channel-first go-to-market strategy in the region.

“Acronis is expanding in Australia and New Zealand, thanks to growing potential and strong partnerships in these countries,” said Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President for APJ & Middle East. “These appointments reflect our commitment to invest into a strong local team that delivers innovative, AI-powered cyber protection for our partners. With Terry and Pete onboard, we’ll continue to accelerate our business growth, which is already growing more than 40% year on year, delivering AI-powered security, data protection, and RMM platform, helping more than 600 partners to address evolving cybersecurity challenges with confidence.”

Acronis uniquely combines cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management into one integrated solution. With built-in RMM, advanced threat detection, and AI-driven automation, Acronis empowers service providers to deliver seamless protection and extended detection and response (XDR) while maximising efficiency and minimising complexity. As MSPs and businesses across ANZ navigate increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, these capabilities are critical.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

