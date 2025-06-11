AHA advocates for stronger health care supply chain in comments for House subcommittee hearing

The AHA submitted a statement today to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health for a hearing today on the health care supply chain. The AHA advocated for strengthening the health care supply chain while acknowledging significant time would be needed due to logistical complexities and resources needed to do so.



Additionally, the AHA noted that pharmaceuticals sourced from overseas are significantly important for patients, such as cancer and cardiovascular medications, immunosuppressives, antibiotics and combination antibiotics. The AHA also reiterated its support for the Mapping America’s Pharmaceutical Supply Act (S. 1784), legislation that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to perform a comprehensive risk assessment of the entire U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.

