BIATCH® Tequila Lights Up Jamie Foxx’s BET Awards “Ultimate Icon” After Party

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the ceremony in Los Angeles, BET handed out four coveted Ultimate Icon Awards, and Jamie Foxx was among the elite recipients, honored for his multi decade impact across film, music and philanthropy. The Oscar winner delivered a stirring speech highlighting his roots in Rockdale, Texas, and shared gratitude for his creative journey. That moment set the stage for an unforgettable after party filled with swagger, celebration and star power.Held at Gravitas, an exclusive members-only social club in Beverly Hills, the after party pulsed with energy and at the heart of it all stood BIATCHTequila’s premium bar. Guests lined up for servings of the brand’s full spectrum, crisp Rosa Blanco and spicy Reposado. Each tequila was poured neat, mixed into Spicy BIATCHand Foxxy BIATCHsignature cocktails created by celebrity mixologists who curated every pour, ensuring the brand’s signature edge was unmistakable.“Aunt” Sue Hrib, BIATCHTequila’s founder and CEO, said: “At BIATCHTequila, we’re all about bold moves and unforgettable moments and no one embodies that spirit more than Jamie Foxx. We’re beyond proud to raise a bottle of our award-winning tequila with him as he receives the BET Ultimate Icon Award. Here’s to legends, laughter, and living life out loud!".Jamie Foxx, still riding the high of his Ultimate Icon Award, was spotted mixing and mingling with artists, influencers and entertainment industry leaders, an atmosphere demanding bold flavor and confidence, exactly what BIATCHTequila delivers.About BIATCHTequila:BIATCHis a 100% women owned lifestyle brand that celebrates the flavor of luxury and the spirit of incredible women. The BIATCHstrategy is to appeal to women like the fun “BIATCHes” behind this great brand who are passionate about building a community promoting the empowerment and success of women. A portion of our proceeds goes to supporting women’s causes and our goal is to create at least 50 women millionaires.For more information, please visit: www.BIATCH.com IG: @BIATCHtequila | F: BIATCHtequila | Y: @BIATCHtequila

