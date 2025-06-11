MacKenzie Realty Capital Completes The Refinancing of Loan for the Main Street West Property

ORINDA, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKZR) (“MacKenzie” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of the Main Street West property in Napa, CA. The refinancing was completed with EverTrust Bank for approximately $9.5 million, a term for 3 years with a current interest rate of 7.5% (Prime). The Main Street West property is 40,000 square feet with retail and professional suites located at 1250 Main Street in downtown Napa.

Robert Dixon, CEO and President of MacKenzie Realty Capital, said, "Despite many challenges in the current commercial real estate financing market, we continue to see lender appetite for well-located properties in solid markets. These complex transactions highlight the importance of long-term trusted lending relationships. EverTrust’s deep in-house knowledge in structuring commercial real estate financing facilities has enabled us to close on a term sheet and underscores our proactive approach to managing our balance sheet and our dedication to driving long-term growth.”

About MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

MacKenzie, founded in 2013, is a West Coast-focused REIT that intends to invest at least 80% of its total assets in real property, and up to a maximum of 20% of its total assets in illiquid real estate securities. We intend for the real property portfolio to be approximately 50% multifamily and 50% boutique class A office. The Company has paid a dividend every year since inception. The current portfolio includes interests in 4 multifamily properties and 8 office properties plus 2 multifamily developments.

For more information, please contact MacKenzie at (800) 854-8357. Please visit our website at: http://www.mackenzierealty.com



IR CONTACT

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to remain financially healthy, and our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. For a further discussion of factors that could cause our future results, performance, or transactions to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, please see the section titled “Risk Factors” in annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

89 Davis Road, Suite 100 • Orinda, California 94563 • Toll-Free (800) 854-8357 • Local (925) 631-9100 • www.mackenzierealty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.